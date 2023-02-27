Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
In a recent video, Tesla may have teased a brand new model. Released on Twitter from the official Tesla account, the video is simply captioned ‘Engineering HQ Opening.’ While rumors remain rumors, in minute 11:36, fans can spot a suspicious vehicle disguised beneath a dark black cover. Some suspect the vehicle could be the ‘long-rumored next-generation platform that may be announced next month at Tesla Investor Day,’ though the same sources suggest that the shrouded figure may just be the upcoming 2023 Tesla Model Y. Meanwhile, another ‘mystery Tesla model’ was spotted in public earlier last week, and fans are still waiting to catch (official) sight of the highly-anticipated $25,000 model. In any case, the company will reconvene on its March 1 Investor Day – where it will hopefully address at least one of these growing rumors.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Maurten certainly thinks so. The Swedish brand has long empowered athletes to bring home Olympic medals and world records. Now, thanks to a new ‘sodium bicarbonate fueling system,’ it hopes to launch a full-scale ‘paradigm shift’ in the world of power-based, high-intensity training and competition. The company explains that while sodium bicarbonate can counteract rising acidity (and exhaustion) in the muscles, it’s traditionally been nearly impossible to ingest large amounts of the supplement. However, by encapsulating the bicarb in the company’s Hydrogel Technology, they’ve managed to create a three-part fueling system that can accurately deliver a powerful, longer-lasting dose. Released today, the Maurten Bicarb System is available for athletes everywhere.
To kick off the Mobile World Congress 2023, Xiaomi unveiled its newest flagship smartphone (The Xiaomi 13 Pro) which comes equipped with Leica cameras. That said, the announcement was briefly derailed by the company’s second, surprise, announcement — where the team revealed a chic new pair of augmented reality glasses. Entitled the ‘Xiaomi Wireless AR Smart Glass Explorer Edition,’ the smart glasses use the same Snapdragon XR2 Gen 1 found in the Quest Pro, but can be used without a smartphone. For now, they were introduced as a prototype, though some testers described them as, surprisingly, ‘more polished and “ready” than most proof-of-concept prototypes.’
Designed by Joe Caswell for Columbia River Knife and Tool, the Provoke Trainer ($100) is a great knife that allows fans to practice with a karambit to get their bearings. First conceived in Indonesia, traditional Karambit knives offer a curved blade reminiscent of an animal claw. Caswell’s version comes with an unsharpened blade to reduce the risk of injury. Fans can deploy the blade on the impact-resistant folding knife with the push of a thumb (thanks to Kinematic), making it a great starting point for any budding gearhead.
Poler, a skate and lifestyle-infused outdoors brand, recently teamed up with streetwear label STAPLE to create a colorful new capsule collection filled with clothing, camping gear and accessories. Prints across the capsule were inspired by thermal vision heat maps, and gave way to vibrant t-shirts and long sleeves, plus a new Sherpa Pant and Anorak. The team also released a few pieces of core trail gear, including a tent, cozy poncho and lightweight stowaway chair. Pieces across the capsule retail for $30 - $280, and are available now on both the STAPLE and Poler sites.
Legacy’s Growler Beer Tap ($198) is designed to make pouring your favorite drafts all the easier. The ‘pour-your-own’ growler tap boasts a durable acacia wood base so you can easily load in your favorite brew, and comes equipped with its own 64 ounce amber glass growler. On top of that, the full set is super easy to disassemble so you can pack it out to all your favorite places. Taste-testing your newest home brew or pouring out a local cider with the gang? Anything’s possible with this convenient beer tap.