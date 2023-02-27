Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

In a recent video, Tesla may have teased a brand new model. Released on Twitter from the official Tesla account, the video is simply captioned ‘Engineering HQ Opening.’ While rumors remain rumors, in minute 11:36, fans can spot a suspicious vehicle disguised beneath a dark black cover. Some suspect the vehicle could be the ‘long-rumored next-generation platform that may be announced next month at Tesla Investor Day,’ though the same sources suggest that the shrouded figure may just be the upcoming 2023 Tesla Model Y. Meanwhile, another ‘mystery Tesla model’ was spotted in public earlier last week, and fans are still waiting to catch (official) sight of the highly-anticipated $25,000 model. In any case, the company will reconvene on its March 1 Investor Day – where it will hopefully address at least one of these growing rumors.

Today we’re taking a look at a powerful new fueling system, a karambit knife and a new capsule collection. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.