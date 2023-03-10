Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Calling all classical music fans, Apple has officially released Apple Music Classical. The new app is included with an Apple Music subscription, and fans are invited to pre-order it today. Once inside, they’ll find hundreds of ‘Essentials’ playlists plus insightful composer biographies, deep-dive guides on key works and intuitive browsing features. Apple Music Classical makes it easy for beginners to really get to know the genre and offers dedicated fans all their favorite hits in the highest audio quality available. Ad-free and ready for AirPlay, fans can use the app to become a classical music expert in no time.
Today we’re taking a look at a vibrating indoor bike, a durable duffel bag and go-to tech hoodies from Arc’teryx. This is Today in Gear.
Boston Scally Co. aims to give all fans — not just those from Boston — the opportunity to own a high-quality, proper-fitting scally cap. The historic design represents a larger blue collar mentality and culture, and the brand now offers hundreds of designs to choose from. Slap one on and it'll pull your whole look together in seconds. The signature model comes in six different sizes so you can ensure it fits comfortably, and is made with a sleek wool and poly blend. This classic cap will transform your daily style, and give you a perfect way to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day — and beyond. Plus, Gear Patrol readers can receive 15 percent off the brand’s Best Sellers with code 'STPATS15'. So if you’re looking for a sporty new hat, look no further than Boston Scally Co.
For many, working remotely has ushered in a cozier generation of ‘office’ wear. The tech hoodie has risen to the front of many closets, and no one knows this better than Arc’teryx. The brand’s Covert Pullover Hoody ($180) is a midweight fleece made from recycled materials, and now comes in seven different colors. Equipped with a zip pocket on the chest, this breathable, everyday style will quickly become your favorite go-to. Prefer a zip-up style? Try layering with the brand’s Kyanite AR Tech Wool Hoody ($200) instead.
The Power Plate REV ($5,995) is an indoor bike that features integrated, vibration-centered programming. The team explains that the vibration on the Power Plate REV quickly elevates the user’s heart rate making it perfect for HIIT/REHIIT applications. In theory, it can deliver accelerated results, and help users max out their expected cardio, strength and wellness benefits in a minimum amount of time while driving peak muscle activation. So if you’re ready to shake things up, check out the Power Plate REV at the link below.
Uncharted released a 65L Duffel Bag ($160) designed to feel ‘at home in your boat or strapped to the tunnel of your snowmobile.’ Its 100 percent waterproof construction and zippers will keep your gear dry, while ergonomic shoulder straps and plenty of pockets make traveling easier. But perhaps most notably, the bag’s air valve allows users to compress lofty items (like puffy coats and blankets). Then, it can also double as a water spout if the bag is used to store or transport liquids.
PEARL iZUMi is renowned for creating some of the best biking gear on the market. Now, their team has just dropped a suite of new Spring 2023 products. Standouts include the new Attack Air Jersey ($120), which is made with over 80 percent recycled materials and boasts three rear bellowed pockets, and the breathable, ultra-lightweight Attack Air Bib ($160). Need another layer? The Quest Convertible Barrier Jacket ($130) offers fans a rear upper mesh panel and two-way zipper for extra ventilation on the road. Each style is now available in men’s and women’s sizing, alongside a ton of fun new styles.