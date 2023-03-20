Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
7-Eleven has announced plans to launch a new EV fast charging network. Entitled ‘7Charge,’ the new network will connect to an app to provide convenient, reliable fast charging around the United States (and eventually Canada). The company will test the program in stores across Florida, Texas, Colorado and California – but ultimately aims to create one of the largest EV fast-changing networks in North America. That said, with over 13,000 stores to its name, 7-Eleven is certainly equipped to try its luck.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
‘The Orange Jacket’ ($300) from Houdini is an extremely lightweight, waterproof shell jacket. Perfectly packable, the jacket offers full weather protection and packs up to the size of a single orange – so, if you’ve got room for an orange in your pack, you’ve got room for this jacket. Equipped with full weather protection and made with a smooth, silent fabric, this jacket is key for mountain sports like running, ski touring, mountaineering or trad climbing. It’s free of PFAs and toxic chemicals and made from recycled (and recyclable) polyester. It’s a home run, a grand slam and an indispensable piece of gear for every adventure.
Ever dreamt of owning a cleaver? Well get ready to shop Made In’s version. Dropping tomorrow, the Olive Wood Cleaver was inspired by old-school butcher shops and optimized to cut through bones, tendons and thick-skinned vegetables. Crafted in Thiers, France by a fifth generation bladesmith who hand-finishes the Olive Wood handle, the knife features a (X50CrMoV15) stainless steel blade. It’s ‘full tang,’ meaning the blade extends all the way from the tip of the knife through the hilt of the handle to ensure perfectly balanced performance. The Cleaver is sure to sell out quickly, but fans can sign up for first access at the link below.SHOP NOW
Entitled ‘Senso,’ the new collection aims to ‘redefine’ the hybrid smartwatch landscape. Designed in collaboration with Globics Technology, the series brings ‘state-of-the-art contemporary technology’ to an aesthetically ‘classic’ timepiece. The watch features a SUS 316 Stainless Steel case and bezel plus sapphire crystal glass and 50 ATM water-resistance. It can also track your vitals for up to a month on one 60-minute charge. Currently offered in four distinct finishes, fans can read up on the Senso’s ($349) full list of features at the link below.
For those unfamiliar, Ministry of Supply is an MIT-founded apparel brand committed to using scientific expertise to ‘hack’ your wardrobe. Their new Spring Capsule features standouts like the ‘Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt ($138)’ which is made from 100 percent recycled materials and milled under solar power, plus an ‘Apollo Polo’ ($98) which is 19 times more breathable than a traditional cotton and equipped with NASA-grade temperature regulation. Fans can shop the whole collection today, with both men’s and women’s styles now available.
Merrell’s Moab 3 ‘Smooth GORE-TEX’ ($165) is one of the most gorgeous Moabs yet. For over 15 years, fans have trusted the Moab to help them through every hike. Now, this new iteration features a GORE-TEX waterproof membrane that can keep your feet dry while still allowing your feet to breathe plus a softer, more cushioned midsole and best-in-class Vibram outsole. Made with full grain leather and recycled materials, the new shoe is also equipped with a Super Rebound Compound for durable shock absorption, the Merrell Air Cushion for stability and a Removable Kinetic Fit ADVANCED contoured footbed for reinforced heel cushioning. On top of that, it looks incredibly, incontestably cool.