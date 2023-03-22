Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
For the first time in 50 years, NASA is sending someone back to the moon. Now, it's unveiled the spacesuit those astronauts will wear. The spacesuit was contracted by NASA for over $228 million. It was designed by Axiom Space for the four-person crew, which will include the team’s first woman to ever step foot on the moon. The new suit – named the AxEMU (Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit) prototype – will offer the crew new safety features like innovative life support systems, plus pressure garments, and new tech for enhanced comfort and mobility on the moon. While the suit still requires additional testing, it was designed to accommodate over 90 percent of the U.S. population and can fit a broad range of crew members. Fans can expect the Artemis II to go sky-high in 2024, and touch down on the Moon’s surface by 2025.
Today we’re taking a look at an ultra-rare Scotch, a new release from L’Epée and a leather-wrapped standing desk. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
The new ‘kinetic sculpture’ presents a sleek vertical clock in the shape of a long thin scull. The movement is fully exposed, and the full ‘gear train’ is arranged in a single line (to evoke the rower’s backbone, and the image of a single line of scullers in a quadruple boat). Two long, blade-like hands display the time and the entire piece towers twenty inches high. Equipped with an eight-day power reserve, La Regatta is wound on the back of its movement by a key (which also sets the time). The limited edition piece drops today, in six colors. For each color, only 99 pieces will be made available.
Herman Miller’s Leatherwrap ‘Sit-to-Stand’ Desk ($3,595) is an ergonomic option that channels the ‘warmth’ of a traditional writing table while offering fans the versatility they crave. With the touch of a (discreet) button, the desk taps four (thoughtfully concealed) motors to extend the veneer-wrapped legs. The walnut desk is wrapped in Bristol premium leather, and can be customized with one or two felt-lined drawers. In a world where modular wfh furniture reigns king, this is a desk you’ll want to display in every room.
Canyon just launched their latest versions of the Neuron, which remains the most popular series in their entire mountain biking portfolio. The new models are lighter, faster, tougher and more capable and boast new features like improved handling, lighter frame options, advanced frame protection and more. Fans can count on the new Neuron 5 and 6 for comfortable, all-day trail riding at a more accessible price point ($2,099 - $2,599), while the $5,499 neuron CF 9 SL offers pros a top-of-the-line all-round carbon MTB.
For each new collection, Janji travels to a different region of the world to draw inspiration, build connections and form purpose-driven partnerships with artists and clean water organizations. This year, the SS23 West Indies Collection, ushers in a bold, energetic line of go-to gear inspired by the vibrant Caribbean islands of the French West Indies. Standouts across the collection include the fast-drying AFO Middle Short ($68) (which features a moisture-wicking brief liner), the comfortable Run All Day Tank ($58), and several colorful Trail Half Tights ($86).
For many, Pickleball is as much about on-court style as it is about actual talent. Luckily, Tangerine Paddle has made it easier than ever to lean into a generous, ‘country club aesthetic’ – and find the gear to match. The brand offers a wide range of colorful Pickleball Paddles, plus chic bags. Best of all, they even allow fans to build their own set. So whether you’re new to the sport, or looking for the perfect thank-you gift for your ‘friends with a pickleball court;’ explore Tangerine Paddle today.