Today in Gear: The Day’s Best Product News

For the first time in 50 years, NASA is sending someone back to the moon. Now, it's unveiled the spacesuit those astronauts will wear. The spacesuit was contracted by NASA for over $228 million. It was designed by Axiom Space for the four-person crew, which will include the team’s first woman to ever step foot on the moon. The new suit – named the AxEMU (Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit) prototype – will offer the crew new safety features like innovative life support systems, plus pressure garments, and new tech for enhanced comfort and mobility on the moon. While the suit still requires additional testing, it was designed to accommodate over 90 percent of the U.S. population and can fit a broad range of crew members. Fans can expect the Artemis II to go sky-high in 2024, and touch down on the Moon’s surface by 2025.

Today we’re taking a look at an ultra-rare Scotch, a new release from L’Epée and a leather-wrapped standing desk. This is Today in Gear.

