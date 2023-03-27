Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
True gearheads probably scanned a wide range of Rolex rumor reports last week, patiently watching rumors transform to teasers to the latest absolutely-confirmed announcement of the Yacht-Master 42. The ‘de facto successor to the titanium Deepsea Challenge’ is a full-titanium timepiece made with RLX titanium; a material the brand defines as ‘a grade 5 titanium alloy specially selected by Rolex.’ Boasting a monochromatic black dial and bezel, the watch is billed as ‘sailing-oriented’ and expected to retail for about $14,600.
Today we’re taking a look at new releases from Goldwin 0, Snow Peak and Jeane-Claude Biver. This is Today in Gear.
The collection exemplifies Snow Peak’s minimalist aesthetic, and commitment to creating gear that truly complements the natural beauty of the outdoors. Each three-season tent seamlessly integrates with the brand’s existing tarps and shelters, allowing fans to customize their own modular campsites as need be. With everything from a delicate one-person backpacking tent to the convertible, open-air ‘Vault’ ($330), there’s something for everyone.
Goldwin 0 is billed as the larger brand’s ‘experimental platform.’ There, the team prioritizes zero-waste clothing, and its new SS23 collection is no exception. The ‘hyper-sustainable’ line boasts everything from lightweight, packable gear to a full denim collection; plus activewear and gorgeous knits. The breathable ‘Back-Pack Vest’ ($550) is a notable standout, and boasts several smart pockets along the sides and back of the vest that make it a great pick for all-day adventuring.
Jean-Claude Biver is a certified watch world legend. The former TAG Heuer CEO spent several years as the president of LVMH’s watchmaking division before ‘retiring.’ Now, five years later, he’s left retirement to launch the ‘Biver’ brand with his son Pierre. Their first watch just dropped and is called the ‘Biver.’ The 374-part ‘Carillon Tourbillion’ Biver is powered by a JCB-001 movement. The case is 42mm wide and available in grade five titanium, 18k rose gold or ‘decorated with diamonds.’ Fans can choose between a blue sodalite or silver obsidian dial, and the watch now retails at $570,000 - $1,315,000 (depending on your case material).
STEELPORT Knife Co. has made a name for itself with its high-end chef knives. Each blade is made with the company’s proprietary version of 52100 carbon steel. Co-founder Eytan Zias emphasizes that the heat-treated steel is (to his knowledge) the only 52100 to achieve 65HRC, meaning it’s set up for stronger edge retention. As it stands, the company currently offers two chef knives, a four-inch paring knife, 10-inch bread knife and 10-inch slicing knife.
Seavees dropped a pair of recycled rubber clogs you’ll want to spend all spring in. Available in ‘Dune’ or ‘Military Olive,’ the Bodega Clog ($80) was inspired by ‘foragers, growers, makers and foodies.’ The shoes are easy to wear, fun to style and fully waterproof. They boast an ultra-grooved, heeled outsole that makes them great for muddy terrain, and 10 percent of every sale goes to The Ecology Center, a regenerative organic farm and education center in SoCal. So what are you waiting for? Slip these clogs on before trudging through the garden or simply heading down the street to a more city-centric oasis; i.e. the bodega.