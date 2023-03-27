Today in Gear: Start Your Week Here

True gearheads probably scanned a wide range of Rolex rumor reports last week, patiently watching rumors transform to teasers to the latest absolutely-confirmed announcement of the Yacht-Master 42. The ‘de facto successor to the titanium Deepsea Challenge’ is a full-titanium timepiece made with RLX titanium; a material the brand defines as ‘a grade 5 titanium alloy specially selected by Rolex.’ Boasting a monochromatic black dial and bezel, the watch is billed as ‘sailing-oriented’ and expected to retail for about $14,600.

Today we’re taking a look at new releases from Goldwin 0, Snow Peak and Jeane-Claude Biver. This is Today in Gear.

