Rolex Teases Its Big 2023 Releases: Explorer, Yachtmaster and More

Rolex will reveal its new products for 2023 on March 27th.

Like every year the watch world is giddy with anticipation. And like each year, the brand has released a teaser video to kick the hype and speculation into overdrive. This time, it reveals quite a bit about what to expect, with hints at multiple new models — yet without giving too much away.

We had our predictions for what Rolex could possibly release this year, and we'll bring you up-to-the-moment news when we have all the details in just a few days. But for now, here's what the Rolex teaser video reveals — and what it doesn't.

A New Yachtmaster

Definitely a Yachtmaster, and definitely in a new configuration. Rolex

For a fraction of a second at around 0:04 seconds into the video, the distinctive raised markers of the Yachtmaster's bezel are clearly visible. Later, imagery of a catamaran on the water drives home the point. The black Cerachrom (ceramic) bezel insert is seen paired to a metal bracelet, a configuration not currently available in the Rolex catalog.

The question is: what is the metal? And is it titanium? That's impossible to tell from the video. Since a prototype Yachtmaster in titanium was spotted on Olympic sailing champion Ben Ainslie in 2021, fans wondered when something similar would be seen in a production model. Then last year, Rolex introduced its first titanium watch — albeit in a watch that's so serious and large that it's mostly impractical for daily wear.

Could this finally be the titanium Yachtmaster we've been waiting for? That would be cool, but it might also just be a new model with a steel and platinum bracelet, a configuration that already exists in the collection. There are no all-steel Yachtmasters, and we're not expecting that to change.

A Redesigned Explorer (I)

It’s no big surprise that Rolex is planning something for the Explorer (I)’s 70th anniversary, but it’s not giving anything away just yet. Rolex

It's the Explorer's 70th birthday this year, there's plenty of mountainous imagery in the video, and a watch right at the beginning with an Explorer (I) dial. The case, however, appears to have something new: chamfered lugs. This would be a significant departure and could signal what is an entirely new case design for the collection — nay, for the brand. It was only in 2021 that the line got a major overhaul bringing its sizing back down to 36mm (from 39mm) as well as an unexpected two-tone version, so it would be unexpected for the line to get a major overhaul so soon.

We guessed at the possibility of a white dial, which would be pretty cool, but the video seems to negate that. The white text visible through the crystal's glare makes that clear. It could be a white gold or platinum version, but what if it was titanium? That would be pretty cool, though likely a longshot. Along with a new case design is the possibility of a new size as well, but we'll just have to wait and see.

A Two-Tone ("Rolesor") Explorer II

That’s an Explorer II, but not like any we’ve seen before. Rolex

This is really the main thing the teaser explicitly gives away. It only flashes on screen for a split second, but we're quick on the pause button. The steel bezel is that of the Explorer II, but rather than markers filled in in black, they're gold. And the dial's hands and indices match. It's only logical that they would be paired to a two-tone (called Rolesor in the Rolex lexicon) configuration — i.e., steel bracelet with gold center links. Though a bit unexpected and sure to be controversial for an otherwise pure sport watch ostensibly made for spelunking, the same could be said of the Explorer (I) which got the Rolesor treatment in 2021.

What else is Rolex teasing?

The hands, logo and index visible here could apply to multiple Rolex models. But which is a candidate for a blue sunburst dial? Rolex

The sport watches above are what people get most excited about, and others in the Professional (sport) range might also be in store. But there are other shots in the video that hint at multiple other without being specific. That's the point of a teaser, of course.

There's an orange dial which we're guessing will be on an Oyster Perpetual, as the brand is comfortable being colorful in that collection. The blue dial at 0:11 could be an Oyster Perpetual, too, but then again it could be multiple other models. Around 0:12 clearly shows a Cellini, but doesn't reveal anything new about it — it will be cool, however, to get a new Cellini as the line currently only comprises one model. There's a fraction-of-a-second shot of a racetrack, which undoubtedly hints at something Daytona.

In the end, Rolex has given us a good sense of what to look forward to next week, but we'll still have to wait to find out much of what horological goodies it's got up its sleeves this year.

