Today in Gear: End Your Week Here

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
This year, G-SHOCK will be celebrating its 40th anniversary. To kick things off, the brand is preparing to open up a temporary museum where fans can learn about everything the brand has accomplished over the last four decades. The ‘museum’ will take over G-SHOCK’s SoHo store, and begin with a Museum Grand Opening Celebration next week on April 12. If you’re new to the brand, get ready to have your mind blown. If you’re a studied fan, this will be a great opportunity to check out some of the company’s most iconic releases from the last 40 years.
Today we’re taking a look at Salomon’s new water shoes, a stainless steel scooter and a compact ‘pumpkin orange’ alarm clock. This is Today in Gear.
Wellcore has created the best at-home hormone optimization program on the planet. Painless at-home blood collection (yes), painless at-home injections (yup), a dedicated clinical team (thumbs up) and 100 percent at-home convenience (absolutely). This scientifically-backed hormone optimization program can improve strength, fat loss, bone density, libido, blood pressure and mood. Best of all, no big needles, no finger pricks and no trips to the doctor. Gear Patrol fans can use coupon code GEARVIP to get the Wellcore At-Home Assessment Kit for only $19 ($180 savings).
No one wants to hike a gorge in Crocs. Now, you really, really don’t have to. The new Tech Amphib 5 Water Shoes ($110) from Salomon offer fans a sturdy, grippy pair of ‘water sneakers’ that will keep your feet protected while you hike wet terrain. The shoe’s uppers are made with breathable, anti-debris mesh that’s designed to get drenched and dry fast. Reinforced toe caps ensure your feet will stay protected, and a collapsible heel means you can wear the shoes like a normal sneaker or slide them off like a mule (with the heel collapsed). Lightweight and now available for men and women, these shoes will help you reimagine summer hiking.
Stockholm-based startup STILRIDE revealed their first ‘Sport Utility Scooter’ (i.e. the SUS1) last year. Now, the brand is ready to release its first production-ready model, the STILRIDE 1 ($16,500). The scooter features a stainless steel frame and body, made with a sustainable process that folds single sheets of steel into the needed shapes (rather than welding them). This means the bike will be easier to eventually recycle – if you can ever bring yourself to do so. Reservations are expected to open soon, with deliveries kicking off in Spring 2024.
By now you’ve probably seen at least a couple shots from this eccentric rock climbing collection. The campaign imagery centers around certified hypebeasts scaling skyscrapers in colorful gear, and hey, we love to see it. For those unfamiliar, Gramicci is a trending outdoor gear brand with a ‘rebellious-ness’ that made them the perfect fit for Adsum, the eclectic technical brand focused on the American Northeast. The full collection is available now, and boasts everything from organic cotton twill bucket hats to boxy full zip hoodies.
Aptly titled the ‘Centre of Earth Alarm Clock’ ($49), this spicy little clock comes in two colors: black and pumpkin orange. Its ‘retro-yet-modern’ build makes it a great pick for any bedroom (or office), and it’s equipped to display the time on a 12 or 24 hour cycle. It also features a digital alarm plus a temperature function, so you can hit snooze or hop up excited for the sunny day ahead. Best of all it charges via USB cable, but can also run on three AAA batteries if you’re taking it on the go.