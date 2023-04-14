Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Good news for summer hiking — Google is updating the Maps app to provide more detailed information within (and about) national parks. As a result, fans who search for a specific park will be able to see photos of the landscape, plus information about each park’s key attractions. You’ll also be able to view certain trails from beginning to end; instead of just a vague pin placed at the trailhead. Google also plans to start highlighting park entrances to make it easier to find your way into a new park, with full, downloadable maps also expected to arrive later this month.
Today we’re taking a look at the DJI Inspire 3, the Houdini Less collection and a full BBQ kit. This is Today in Gear.
The new DJI Inspire 3 arrives almost seven years after its predecessor, the DJI 4K Inspire 2, chock-full of competitive upgrades. For starters, the device is equipped to shoot 8K video, but if the filmmaker opts to bump down to 4K, the drone can capture full-frame 4K video at up to 120 frames per second. Fans can also live stream at 1080p/60fps and customize each shot with a series of new lenses including a soon-to-be-released telephoto lens specially made for 8K aerial cinematography. The drone can hit a top speed of 58 miles per hour, but the battery is expected to max out at 28 minutes when the device is going just 22 mph. Nevertheless, this game-changing gear is full of exciting features, which fans can peruse in full at the link below.
For those still looking for the perfect daily vitamin, the search stops here. OLLY provides a wide range of gummy vitamins designed for everything from revving up your metabolism, to boosting your immunity while you sleep. Now, the brand has just released a new range of plant-based supplements that can help you focus, chill or rest that much better. Powered by adaptogens, these new products allow fans to harness the natural herbs and plants that can quickly ‘hack’ into your body’s stress response. As a result, they can help you quickly tweak your brain power to help you focus on the task at hand — even if it’s just to kick back and let the day melt away.
‘Less’ marks a new step for the brand, and encompasses a collection in which garments will only be made as ordered. Two breathable, wind-resistant pieces — a jacket ($450) and pair of pants ($350) — will be available, each designed for biking and daily wear. They’re both 100 percent PFA free, and produced with 70 percent Eco Circle recycled fibers. The new collection will only be available from April 14 to April 30, with 65 pieces produced globally.
Heading to the beach — or the desert, or the lake? This summer, do your phone a favor, and slip it in Phoozy’s compact Thermal Phone Sleeve ($30). The slim pocket is equipped with a chromium thermal barrier that can reflect more than 90 percent of the heat generated by the sun. It’s also water-resistant, built to float and designed to protect your phone from a six foot drop. Plus, it doesn’t interfere with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth or cellular signals. Still skeptical? It’s a year-round sell, and can extend your battery life by up to three times in freezing conditions.
This 18-Piece BBQ Case ($84) has everything you need to throw your best (or very first) barbecue. The full kit boasts everything you’ll need to bring your setup to the next level, including a full suite of wooden tools designed with stainless steel pieces. With everything from tongs to a basting brush to a spatula equipped with a built-in bottle opener, this set ensures you’ll be ready for every recipe, request and task to come. Best of all, it makes a great housewarming gift, and would be a great present for the budding grillmaster.