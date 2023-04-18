Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Ford recently announced plans for a new off-road ready Mustang Raptor, which is expected to drop in 2026 with a $90,000 price tag. The car will drop in a limited run, and house a 500-hp 5.0-liter V-8 engine, with plans for a Mustang Raptor R — powered by a 700-plus-hp 5.2-liter V-8 engine — set to follow the release. Equipped with all-terrain tires and ample underbody bash plates for heavy driving, the new vehicle is sure to turn more than a few heads.

Today we’re taking a look at an acoustic guitar bow, a new knife and rumors of Google’s first foldable smartphone. This is Today in Gear.

