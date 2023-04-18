Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Ford recently announced plans for a new off-road ready Mustang Raptor, which is expected to drop in 2026 with a $90,000 price tag. The car will drop in a limited run, and house a 500-hp 5.0-liter V-8 engine, with plans for a Mustang Raptor R — powered by a 700-plus-hp 5.2-liter V-8 engine — set to follow the release. Equipped with all-terrain tires and ample underbody bash plates for heavy driving, the new vehicle is sure to turn more than a few heads.
Today we’re taking a look at an acoustic guitar bow, a new knife and rumors of Google’s first foldable smartphone. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
New for spring 2023, the Norvan Run Kit is Arc’teryx’s best trail running collection yet. Ultimately inspired by Canada’s ‘Coast Mountains,’ the new range offers thin, technical pieces that will keep you dry in wet climes, and comfortable on even the longest runs. Refined to deliver ‘maximum performance in the lightest pieces possible,’ standouts include the gorgeous, two-ounce Norvan Tank ($80), a flashy GORE-TEX Shell Jacket ($400) and a supportive running shoe — the Norvan LD 3 GTX Shoe ($200) — built for long distance runs.
Never heard of SwimRun? Well, listen up. The competition challenges participants to run and swim across a marked course in teams of two, and ultimately combines the fun of trail running with open water swimming. To celebrate the start of the 2023 season, Vivobarefoot has just released the Hydra ESC ($200). Equipped with hydrodynamic lacing and an algae-based EVA foam insole that allows the wearer to ‘glide through water,’ the shoe is ultimately designed to drain and dry quickly while remaining lightweight when wet.
The Pickaso Guitar Bow ($80) is a compact bow you can use to play an acoustic guitar. Unlike a traditional violin or cello bow, it’s designed with hair on both sides, and boasts a built-in pick on one end. Using the tool, fans can play on one or two strings at a time. They can also play while simultaneously strumming, or simply use the bow as a pick. Curious to see the piece in action? Check out this video to see how a series of musicians learn how to use the Pickaso Guitar Bow for the first time.
Jack Wolf Knives just dropped a new version of the Big Bro Jack ($300). As the name implies, the new model is essentially a slightly oversized ‘Boy’s Knife,’ and boasts a blade with a nearly three inch cutting edge. A S90V steel blade arrives with a clip point blade topped with an unswept tip, to ensure this beginner-friendly folding knife can stand up to every task at hand. Five different handles allow fans to hone in on the knife of their dreams, with a green canvas Micarta offering standing tall beside four different carbon fiber options from CamoCarbon and Fat Carbon.
Leaked images have given way to rumors that Google is expected to release the new ‘Google Pixel Fold’ next month during Google I/O. There, on May 10, fans will likely see the new device revealed in full, with pre-orders also expected to begin the same day. The product will then be available on June 27 for $1,799. Notably, Google also recently promised five years of software updates for its flagship devices, so fans could expect to see the 2023 smartphone backed by software updates well into 2028.