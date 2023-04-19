Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

Still looking for a savings account? Well, now you can turn to Apple. Apple Card recently added a new ‘high-yield’ savings account backed by Goldman Sachs. It offers fans a competitive APY of 4.15 percent — which the brand’s press release notes is more than 10 times the national average. The savings account also comes with no fees, no minimum deposits and no minimum balance requirements. It can be easily linked directly from an Apple Card in your Wallet app, and will divert all future Daily Cash into your account. This can be changed at any time, and fans can also deposit additional funds from any other linked bank account. Sound too good to be true? Make sure to read our guide on how to master your iPhone’s wallet app before you cash in.

Today we’re taking a look at a new luxury electric motorcycle, sunny outdoor collection and the mechanical Delbana Recordmaster watches. This is Today in Gear.

