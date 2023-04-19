Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Still looking for a savings account? Well, now you can turn to Apple. Apple Card recently added a new ‘high-yield’ savings account backed by Goldman Sachs. It offers fans a competitive APY of 4.15 percent — which the brand’s press release notes is more than 10 times the national average. The savings account also comes with no fees, no minimum deposits and no minimum balance requirements. It can be easily linked directly from an Apple Card in your Wallet app, and will divert all future Daily Cash into your account. This can be changed at any time, and fans can also deposit additional funds from any other linked bank account. Sound too good to be true? Make sure to read our guide on how to master your iPhone’s wallet app before you cash in.
Today we’re taking a look at a new luxury electric motorcycle, sunny outdoor collection and the mechanical Delbana Recordmaster watches. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Curtiss Motorcycle Co. is a luxury electric motorcycle brand dedicated to building the finest — hand-crafted — motorcycles in the world. Today, the brand welcomes its first release ‘The 1’ ($120,000). The notably ‘perfectly balanced’ ride is backed by a patented Axis-Centered Design that leaves the motorcycle entirely, and completely, symmetrical. Powered by a 217 hp axial flux motor, the bike boasts a 120 mile range on the highway and 75 miles in the city. It’s iconic, immediately recognisable and unlike any other motorcycle. Fans can join the waitlist today, but be warned that only 120 units will be made.
The new collection celebrates the brand’s 90th anniversary, and pays homage to Delbana’s nearly century’s worth of experience in independent watchmaking. It’s named after an enduring, 1950s Delabana classic and arrives with six mechanical releases. Fans can choose from a 40 mm polished stainless steel or yellow gold PVD case, which will both come on a handmade Italian leather strap. Powered by a hand-wound mechanical movement, the watches are water-resistant to 5ATM and marked with applied indexes and Arabic numerals. The dial is adorned with a central guilloche pattern surrounded by circular micro grooves, and products are now available for $920 - $1,010.
The London-based design studio is known for creating gorgeous, contemporary glassware by hand. Their handmade collections feature everything from eye-catching whisky glasses to show-stopping tableware. Now, they’ve dropped the Terrazza collection, to offer fans a modern planter for every single room. Ranging from nearly nine inches to a whopping 29.5 inches tall, the Terrazza planters feature a mouth-blown bowl set on top of a powder-coated steel column base. Available in five different colors and equipped to help you grow everything from indoor bulbs to standard herbs, these planters can transform any room.
Alice Mushrooms offers mushroom-powered chocolates designed to help fans heighten their daytime focus and revamp their nighttime rest. The ‘Brainstorm’ combines Lion’s Mane and Cordyceps mushrooms (sorry to any wary Last of Us fans) with guarana and phosphatidylserine to deliver a clean boost of energy, focus and daily clarity. Meanwhile, the ‘Nightcap’ release uses Reishi, magnesium, zinc, chamomile and L-theanine to help fans drift off into a deeper, more restful sleep. Both are available in 32-day tins for $52 (or $89 if you couple up) today.
The namesake designer Simon Porte Jacquemus recently partnered with Italian brand Exteta to launch an interesting new furniture line. The collection dropped as a new ‘rendition’ of Gae Aulenti’s 1964 Locus Solus outdoor furniture, and boasts four sunny striped pieces. The Lounger ($6,516) pictured here was released alongside another round armchair and compact chair, and will soon be joined by a fourth off-white version of the reimagined Locus Solus chair.