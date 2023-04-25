Today in Gear: The Day's Best Product News

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Bay Area watch fans rejoice: the WindUp Watch Fair is returning to San Francisco this weekend (April 28-30) and bringing with it a standout list of brands big and small. This year’s event builds off the success of 2022 with a record breaking 60+ brands including lead sponsors Accutron, Christopher Ward, Fortis, Oris and Zodiac. During the free three-day fair, attendees can shop their favorite brands in person and engage with a series of presentations and live panels.
Henry Judin set himself the ultimate challenge for this year’s Milan Furniture Fair with a collection that aims to combine the tenets of minimalism and maximalism to find balance in a chaotic world. The five-piece collection is further inspired by the city, pop art and neon color to create an assortment that stands out from the pack but could find a place in almost any home. While not available for purchase currently, we will be watching for more from this collection and Henry Judin.
Nomos Glashütte has released a quartet of new Tetras that are picture perfect for dressing for the season. The four new watches share a 29.5mm square case (to give every outfit a little edge), an in-house hand-wound NOMOS Alpha caliber inside, and are functionally identical to the prior Tetra models. However, the colors are what make this release stand out, with pastel faces in salmon, cherry blossom, lavender and grey, plus bright yellow or turquoise second hands. Each of the four watches are executed tastefully and you can pick up your favorite now for $2,080, a reasonable price for what will certainly be your go to watch for the summer.
Rick Owen has taken inspiration from … inspiration, with a helmet that quite literally puts a lightbulb over your head. The Hedjet Helmets are made of fiberglass and aluminum with a fluorescent bulb at the crown and a shell that extends down the back and over the shoulders. Each domed helmet was proven wearable at Paris Fashion Week, but they are probably more functional as lamps with the helmet shell allowing the piece to stand freely. Rick Owens has long had an interest in industrial product design alongside fashion, so this evolution makes a lot of sense, even if you might turn some heads wearing the Hedjet.
Marking six decades since the iconic brand's inception in 1963, Lamborghini has released three special-edition Huracáns: the STO, the Technica and the EVO Spyder. Lamborghini lauds the Huracán vehicles as the “highest expression” of their power, with Italian craftsmanship, authentic design and state-of-the-art technology. The three new models more than live up to this standard. These vehicles are as much sculptures as they are functional autos, with flashy color direction and seamless profiles.
The new Nike Motiva, available next month, is an everyday shoe for everything life throws at you. This sneaker stands out with an exaggerated rocker that claims to provide superior transition with each step, making the shoe functional for walking, running or jogging. Additional features include a “Comfortgroove” outsole for exceptional tread and durability, as well as a soft foam collar and inner sleeve to reduce friction and ease the transition into and out of the shoe.