Today in Gear: Your Product Drop Radar
In case you missed it, Mercedes just released the very first look at the brand’s 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The sixth-generation model will arrive in at least two versions — the E 350 4Matic and the 450 4Matic. The first taps a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine capable of 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The second ups the ante with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that can push 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are considered ‘mild hybrids,’ as they still rely on gas but harness a small electric motor to add low-end torque. Nevertheless, the company does plan to go fully electric by 2030. Curious to learn what other features the new E-class has in store? Check out our full explainer here.
Today we’re taking a look at Danner’s first collaboration, the new DJI Mavic 3 releases and a French cycling capsule. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
The New Danner x MYSTERY RANCH collection revolves around three matching pieces. Decked out in bright orange and red detailing, each piece comes together to build a trail-ready hiking kit for every sunset adventure. The first, the Trail 2650 Mesh GTX ($220), is a sturdy three-season trail runner packed with Vibram outsoles and GORE-TEX waterproof liners. The second, limited edition SCREE 32 pack ($229), boasts a three-zip design for easy access, plus a removable waist belt and double-layered bottom panel for heavy hauling. Finally, a lightweight, DWR-treated trail shoe gaiter ($49) seals the deal on Danner’s very first collaboration.
What’s better than two cameras? Three, of course. That’s the thinking behind DJI’s new Mavic 3 Pro and Mavic 3 Pro Cine camera drones (from $2,199). Armed with an additional 70mm lens — which adds a versatile midrange focal length between the existing 24mm main camera and 166mm telephoto lens — the Pro series Mavic drones promise creators ultimate flexibility with every scene. Feature-wise, these premium configurations go tit-for-tat with the existing Mavic 3 and are powered by a bolstered battery pack for an advertised 43-minute max flight time.
In recent years, cringey ranch cups have given way to hot honey. Now, there’s a new pizza ‘sauce’ in town. Brightland, known for launching inventive olive oils and vinegars, just dropped a brand new ‘Pizza Oil’ ($32). Made from cold-pressed, California-grown Arbosana, Arbequina and Mission olives, the pizza oil is made for drizzling and dunking. That said, the team emphasizes that the oil can be used on everything from toast to eggs to pasta, and suggests pairing its green pepper, oregano and vegetal notes with the Rosette garlic-infused olive oil ($40).
A decade ago, Oru Kayak turned heads with an elegant solution to a common problem — it leveraged the ancient art of origami to create a collapsible kayak capable of going “from box to boat” in minutes. Now, the brand is applying its experience to a new category: camp furniture. Available on May 9, 2023, Oru’s line of decidedly unconventional portable outdoor furniture includes the AdapTable ($200), a sturdy table with built-in storage for drinks and more; the PopLounge ($150), an Adirondack-style chair also boasting integrated storage; and the FlipCube ($75) a versatile stool for sitting or stepping with — you guessed it — more built-in storage. If you’re a sucker for storage and eager to make a visual statement with your portable furniture, Oru’s Camp collection may be for you.
Café du Cycliste describes itself as a "Niçoise outdoor apparel brand from the Côte d’Azur." Known for releasing premium cycling gear, the brand tapped LOOK CYCLE for an exciting new collaboration. The new capsule includes two special-edition bundles — one for road, and one for gravel bikers. The first couples Café du Cycliste’s Road Shoes and LOOK’s KEO Blade pedals while the second combines Gravel Shoes and X-TRACK Pedals. Both sets are available now for $538, making them a great splurge-worthy gift for your favorite cyclist.