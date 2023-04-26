Today in Gear: Your Product Drop Radar

In case you missed it, Mercedes just released the very first look at the brand’s 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. The sixth-generation model will arrive in at least two versions — the E 350 4Matic and the 450 4Matic. The first taps a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four engine capable of 255 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. The second ups the ante with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that can push 375 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are considered ‘mild hybrids,’ as they still rely on gas but harness a small electric motor to add low-end torque. Nevertheless, the company does plan to go fully electric by 2030. Curious to learn what other features the new E-class has in store? Check out our full explainer here.

Today we’re taking a look at Danner’s first collaboration, the new DJI Mavic 3 releases and a French cycling capsule. This is Today in Gear.

