The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Everything You Need to Know

Now with Zoom calls and selfie cameras.

By Tyler Duffy
mercedes benz e klasse, amg line exterieur verdesilber interieur nappaleder nevagrauschwarz, mittelkonsole in metall mischgewebe silber hell mercedes benz e class amg line exterior verde silver interior nappa leather neva greyblack, light silver metallic mixed fabric centre console
Mercedes-Benz

Most auto buyers prefer SUVs now, and Mercedes’s best-selling vehicle will be the GLC or GLE, depending on the year. But the quintessential Mercedes, at least in perception for those getting on in years, may still be the E-Class midsize sedan — the descendant of the legendary W124.

Mercedes just unveiled the sixth-generation E-Class for 2023. Here’s what you need to know about it.

The E-Class is not electric, yet
new mercedes benz e class grille and headlight detail
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes is calling the new E-Class “a bridge between the worlds.” Mercedes plans to go all-electric by 2030. The new E-Class — for now, distinct from the all-electric EQE — remains a combustion vehicle.

That transition means that from a mechanical standpoint, this car is more evolutionary than revolutionary; there’s no sense in developing new engine tech that will soon be irrelevant. But evolutionary is not such a bad thing; the E-Class is our choice for the best midsize luxury car.

More decisive changes come with the new electronics architecture, which Mercedes says will offer a “comprehensive digital experience.”

The E-Class is still a combustion sedan
new mercedes benz e class side profile on the road
Mercedes-Benz

The E-Class is still sedan-shaped and, unlike some manufacturers, Mercedes is willing to call it a traditional three-box sedan. We expect other versions will debut in time.

The brand has announced two versions so far, the E 350 4Matic and the E 450 4Matic. The former uses a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that puts out 255 hp and 295 lb-ft (+22 lb-ft of torque over the previous gen). The latter employs a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with 375 hp and 369 lb-ft (+12 hp over the previous gen).

Both engines are "mild-hybrids," which use a small electric motor to add low-end torque and smooth-out turbo lag. Both pair with a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Any other notable driving features?
new mercedes benz e class driving on a desert road
Mercedes-Benz

Yes. As has been a hallmark for the E-Class in generations past, the new model has a super-low 0.23 drag coefficient. That’s not quite as slippery as the EQS. But it’s about as aerodynamic as a combustion car will get. The E-Class also can be optioned with up to 4.5 degrees of rear-axle steering. Mercedes says that cuts 35.4 inches off the turning circle.

The E-Class will keep you connected to the Internet
new mercedes benz e class
Mercedes-Benz

The E-Class can be optioned with its own version of the MBUX Hyperscreen. And it will offer some new features to help drivers (and their passengers) stay connected. Customers will be able to install third-party apps like TikTok and Angry Birds. An optional video camera will allow you to hop on Zoom meetings and take selfies when the vehicle is stationary.

MBUX will also have a “Just Talk” feature that can be activated, letting you to deliver commands to the vehicle without having to say “Hey, Mercedes.”

The new E-Class sort of previews some things Mercedes wants to do with AI
new mercedes benz e class
Mercedes-Benz

Eventually, Mercedes will use AI to analyze your usage of the vehicle’s comfort features and perform “routines” automatically in certain situations. That feature is not ready yet. But at launch, owners can activate template routines or create their own routines like “switch on the seat heating and set the ambient lighting to warm orange if the temperature is below 50 Fahrenheit.”

How much does the 2024 Mercedes E-Class cost?
mercedes benz e klasse, amg line exterieur verdesilber interieur nappaleder nevagrauschwarz, mittelkonsole in metall mischgewebe silber hell mercedes benz e class amg line exterior verde silver interior nappa leather neva greyblack, light silver metallic mixed fabric centre console
Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes has not announced pricing yet for the new E-Class. We expect it will get a bump over the current model, which starts at $59,250 for the E 350 4MATIC and $65,550 for the E 450 4MATIC.

