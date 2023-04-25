The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class: Everything You Need to Know

Mercedes is calling the new E-Class “a bridge between the worlds.” Mercedes plans to go all-electric by 2030. The new E-Class — for now, distinct from the all-electric EQE — remains a combustion vehicle.

That transition means that from a mechanical standpoint, this car is more evolutionary than revolutionary; there’s no sense in developing new engine tech that will soon be irrelevant. But evolutionary is not such a bad thing; the E-Class is our choice for the best midsize luxury car.

More decisive changes come with the new electronics architecture, which Mercedes says will offer a “comprehensive digital experience.”