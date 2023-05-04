Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Late last year, Rolex launched an official certification program for pre-owned models. Unfortunately, the program only spanned a handful of European countries, but now, it’s coming stateside. Fans will be able to find certified pre-owned Rolex watches in select Tourneau and Bucherer boutiques, and while some models will be visible from Bucherer’s website, sales are still not allowed online. The brand explains that it hopes to ‘bring added value to the existing supply of pre-owned Rolex watches’ with this new move, which notably drops “at a time when Rolex watches are harder to get than ever.” To read everything we know about the new program, check out our full explainer here.
Today we’re taking a look at Montane’s new running collection, Oakely’s limited edition drop and a sporty life vest (with pockets!) This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
The two brands have come together to create a colorful new capsule. The collab is designed to give back to True Colors United, as the brands plan to make a $60K donation to help end homelessness among LGBTQ+ youth. The new capsule is centered around two limited edition pieces — a vibrant version of the HOKA Anacapa Breeze Low ($165) and the Cotopaxi Kapai 3L Hip Pack - Del Día ($45). The versatile hiker comes with an ultra-ventilated, lightweight upper that makes it a great pick for warmer climates while the colorful pack is made with 100 percent repurposed materials.
While the brand has been well established in the UK for 30 years, Montane is just beginning to break into US markets — and its new SS23 collection is a great way to meet the brand. Centered around lightweight, protective running gear like the brand’s 3.5 ounce ‘Featherlite Windproof Jacket’ ($109) and the tailored ‘Slipstream Twin Skin Running Shorts’ ($99), the full lineup offers fans a comfortable option for every trail. On top of that, smart packs like the Montane Gecko VP 5L + ($160) offer runners a secure five liters of storage in a body-hugging, ergonomic design.
25 years after the glasses’ initial release, the brand is gearing up to drop them in a limited edition run. Limited to 375 pairs in total, the glasses will come in a premium collector’s box. Crafted in a ‘strikingly stripey Red Tiger’ colorway with Prizm black lenses, the glasses offer extreme ventilation for better airflow management and feature Unobtainium nosepads and earsocks that ensure they hug your face. The brand emphasizes that, “Prizm Lens Technology brings insane visual clarity” which when combined with the glasses’ ‘jacket-like coverage,’ ensures a better view from the road. Released today online and in several Oakley stores, fans can find the full list of retail locations at the link below.
It’s hard to tell whether this piece is vaguely midcentury modern or definitively 2023-ified, but it’s definitely eye-catching and it’s finally back in stock. Made from walnut and solid brushed brass, the Standing Ashtray ($295) stands a little over two feet tall (25”), and is designed to plop down next to your favorite armchair. The ashtray itself is made of thick borosilicate glass and easily pops out of the brass stand for easy cleaning. Ultimately, it’s a statement piece built for making a very specific statement.
Finally, a cool life vest. This summer, pack out the NRS Ninja PFD ($148). The low-profile ‘concentrated flotation’ jacket will make great gear for all kinds of paddlers. It’s powered by soft PVC-free foam panels and its floating front panel can double as a hand warmer. Meanwhile, the front clamshell pocket has been redesigned for better internal organization, and dual-entry zippers now create a great ‘beverage-compatible’ pocket. With 16.3 pounds of flotation, the vest carries the U.S. Coast Guard Certification, and NRS also offers a wide range of children’s styles for the whole family.