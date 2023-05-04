Today in Gear: In-the-Know on New Releases

Late last year, Rolex launched an official certification program for pre-owned models. Unfortunately, the program only spanned a handful of European countries, but now, it’s coming stateside. Fans will be able to find certified pre-owned Rolex watches in select Tourneau and Bucherer boutiques, and while some models will be visible from Bucherer’s website, sales are still not allowed online. The brand explains that it hopes to ‘bring added value to the existing supply of pre-owned Rolex watches’ with this new move, which notably drops “at a time when Rolex watches are harder to get than ever.” To read everything we know about the new program, check out our full explainer here.

Today we’re taking a look at Montane’s new running collection, Oakely’s limited edition drop and a sporty life vest (with pockets!) This is Today in Gear.

