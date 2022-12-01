The folks over at Rolex are getting into the pre-owned watch game. The brand has just announced a new program to offer official certification for its pre-owned watches. It's a major (and unexpected move) from the brand at a time when Rolex watches are harder to get than ever — and a lot of people have a lot of questions.

If Rolex itself gives a watch the thumbs-up, that'll be good enough for just about anyone — but there are yet many points in need of clarification regarding how the program works and how it'll shake out in practice. Here's what we know.

How does the Rolex Certified Pre-Owned program work?

Watches that Rolex has certified will receive a guarantee card and a seal similar to the famous green seal accompanying new Rolexes. They'll also come with a two-year international warrantee. The program applies to secondhand watches more than three years old.

The new Certified Pre-Owned seal that’ll come with every watch sold through the program. Rolex

Where can I buy a Rolex Certified Pre-Owned watch?

Initially, starting in December 2022, they'll only be available in Boucherer boutiques in six countries: Switzerland, Austria, Germany, France, Denmark and the UK. (Sorry, USA and everywhere else — MoonSwatches will be easier to get.) The program will be available to other official retailers starting sometime in the spring of 2022.

Why is Rolex doing this now?

"To bring added value to the existing supply of pre-owned Rolex watches" is the brand's characteristically opaque and diplomatic statement. Naturally, Rolex isn't overtly calling attention to the rampant secondhand market that's been rather out of control in recent years — and if Rolex likes one thing, it's control. This move seems like a way to combat prices and insert Rolex's voice directly back into the conversation.

It also gives the brand a chance to benefit further from the demand it's apparently unable to meet with supply of new Rolex watches.



Every Certified Pre-Owned Rolex comes with a guarantee card and a two-year warranty from the date of sale. Rolex

What don't we know?

There are yet many unanswered, burning questions many enthusiasts have that aren't addressed in Rolex's press release.

How does the certification physically work? Are watches sent to Rolex or inspected on site? We've got to assume that the brand has thought these issues through carefully, but it remains to be seen how the program will be put into practice. Rolex also loves rules: there'll surely be a range of circumstances that disqualify a watch from certification, but these details are yet to be disclosed.

How will Rolex price its pre-owned watches? It's already a remarkable and awkward situation to see the retail price for a watch next to an empty case — next to a pre-owned model of the same watch priced for more. Pricing a pre-owned watch is tricky and involves a number of variables. We have to assume, however, that even certified secondhand Rolex pricing would follow the market, but the brand now has a lever of greater influence in it.

What effect will it have on the existing pre-owned Rolex market? Paul Altieri owns Bob's Watches, one of the biggest pre-owned Rolex sellers online, with its own well established authenticity certification program. He feels that he's still able to offer value by selling online.

"I'm still going to bet on the internet, when it's all said and done," he told Gear Patrol. It's safe to presume that Rolex won't be taking sales online anytime soon.

Some speculate that existing pre-owned dealers will need to lower prices in order to compete — and that could consequently bring the Rolex price bubble back down to earth and under control a bit.