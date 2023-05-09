Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

In a smart new move, has decided to redesign the sizing options across its women’s gear. Traditionally, fans have had to shop by their clothing size alone, but now, the brand aims to offer products in three fit choices: Fitted, regular and relaxed. The initiative has been led by the brand’s Chief Creative Officer Katie Becker, who pushed the brand to move away from a predominantly ‘hourglass fit.’ Now, Arc’teryx has already begun to offer more modern, looser fits across its new products and existing styles. Meanwhile, across the brand, Arc’teryx has added more and more women to its design teams and gear-testing athlete roster, so fans should expect to see a suite of great new women’s styles in the coming seasons.

Today we’re taking a look at a great stash tube, pre-distressed Vans and a trail running vest for dogs. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

