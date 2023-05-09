Today in Gear: Your Daily Product Digest

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
In a smart new move, Arc’teryx has decided to redesign the sizing options across its women’s gear. Traditionally, fans have had to shop by their clothing size alone, but now, the brand aims to offer products in three fit choices: Fitted, regular and relaxed. The initiative has been led by the brand’s Chief Creative Officer Katie Becker, who pushed the brand to move away from a predominantly ‘hourglass fit.’ Now, Arc’teryx has already begun to offer more modern, looser fits across its new products and existing styles. Meanwhile, across the brand, Arc’teryx has added more and more women to its design teams and gear-testing athlete roster, so fans should expect to see a suite of great new women’s styles in the coming seasons.
Bleu de Chauffe’s Leather-Trimmed ‘Holdall’ ($395) is handmade in France from cotton-canvas. Weekender-sized, the durable bag gives fans a vacation-ready version of their usual gear bag. Built to hold up to 50 liters, it features two removable top handles plus a detachable shoulder strap. The top has also been designed to fold over and attach at the sides, so you can stow it more easily in tighter spaces (like an overhead bin).
Ruffwear just released a great trail running vest for pups. The ‘Trail Runner Dog Running Vest’ ($110) comes in two colors and three sizes, with adjustable sizing to ensure you can comfortably fit it around your dog. Equipped with two large zippered side pockets plus one zippered top pocket for small essentials, the jacket makes it easy to pack out folding bowls, soft flasks, bags or even treats on the trail. Best of all, fans can even pair the vest with the matching running belt (made for humans), to hit the trail faster with their favorite running partner.
With dispensaries and legal weed popping up across the country, ‘stash tubes’ have become a normal piece of gear for smokers. However, with the launch of Honest’s StashLight ($30) there’s no excuse to keep using a recycled pre-roll tube any longer. The compact tool features a built-in refillable flint lighter on one side and an air-tight stash container on the other. In practice, this means fans can pack a joint into the tube and then use the same tube to light the joint once its time to imbibe. Smell-proof, waterproof and crush-proof this is the ‘doob tube’ of your dreams.
Like any great piece of gear, the perfect pair of Vans will only impress once they’re a little broken in. So — for better or worse — Vans just dropped a ‘pre-worn’ version of its classic checkerboard sneakers. The original model was released in 1977, but now, fans can shop the Black Checkerboard ‘Stressed’ version of the ‘OG Classic Slip-On LX Sneakers’ for $90. A full collection of ‘pre-dirtied shoes’ first dropped from the ‘Vans Vault’ (i.e. Vans’ premium line) in Japan, but now, they’re ready to get even dirtier on American soil.
The Shinola Built by Flexon SS23 collection pairs the brand’s thoughtful craftsmanship with ‘memory metal’ to ensure a strong range of durable, well-designed glasses. Initially inspired by the detailing found across Shinola watches, the new range centers around three new sun styles that feature adjustable nose pads and Flexon memory metal. Available in multiple colors and built to provide 100 percent UV protection, fans can shop the new models online or in stores at select retailers.