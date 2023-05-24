Today in Gear: Your Gear World Briefing

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
The American Distilling Institute recently crowned 2023’s top bourbon, and the winner may surprise you. Western Michigan’s New Holland Spirits took home the ‘Best in Class’ title for a liquid first released in April 2021. The winning spirit, Dragon’s Milk Origin, is derived from a high-barley mash bill and is distilled in a traditional pot still. Boasting orchard fruit on the nose and apple crumble notes on the palate, the 95-proof small batch bourbon retails at just $45 per bottle. That said, the producer only makes 100 barrels each year, so fans should snatch up a bottle (or two) before the resale market begins to sky rocket.
Today we’re taking a look at Amazon’s newest tablet, a powerful electric speedboat and a diamond-encrusted clock from L’Epée 1839.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Zero Motorcycles teamed up with Huge Design to build the new Zero SR-X concept bike. The team unveiled the new bike at the recent Handbuilt Show in Austin, TX; where it stole hearts and clearly aimed to push consumers to reimagine what an electric motorcycle can look like. Powered by Zero’s ZF75-10 electric motor, the bike ‘is an attempt to define a new sub-category for high performance electric, something between a streetfighter and track bike.” Fans can read more and find full specs at the link below, but will have to wait to see if this stellar bike ever sees commercial production.
Fans of L’Epée have come to expect the brand to drop all sorts of eclectic designs, but no one could have expected the brand to drop this bomb. The new limited-edition L’Epée 1839 x Alex Moss Grenade will retail for $149,000 and arrive encrusted in approximately 2,144 diamonds. Created in collaboration with popular jeweler Alex Moss (known for his work with celebrities like Drake, Tyler the Creator and Jack Harlow), the piece showcases the original Grenade’s in-house, eight-day movement which remains on full display thanks to an open-worked build.
The new Fire Max 11 ($230) is the brand’s largest tablet to date, and boasts an octa-core MediaTek processor that allows the device to work nearly 50 percent faster than the brand’s ‘next fastest tablet.’ Equipped with smart home controls (courtesy of Alexa), the new Fire tablet offers slimmer bezels, a sleek aluminum frame and an overall more premium build. Now available for pre-order, fans can couple the device with a new keyboard case for an additional $100.
Traditionally, Pelican gear haulers provide a great way to pack and transport precious cargo; but they’re often very, very heavy. That said, the new 1595 Air Case ($372) weighs in at just 16 pounds (with padding) but still totes the same waterproof, crushproof and dustproof durability you’ll need to haul out equipment. Plus, it’s equipped with an automatic pressure equalization valve, stainless steel padlock protectors and arrives IP67 and MIL-SPEC certified. Ideal for hauling everything from emergency supplies to photography gear, this is the Pelican you’ll use for life.
While the boat was revealed a little over a year before it will come available, the new Candela C-8 Polestar edition ($450,000) is more than worth the wait. Powered by a 69 kWh battery, the C-8’s all-electric hydrofoils have been decked out in Polestar’s signature Swedish Gold for added glamor, and the boat boasts a whopping range of up to 57 nautical miles per charge (at 22 knots). Set to drop in June 2024, this isn’t the boat James Bond drives — it’s the one he could only want to.