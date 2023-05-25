Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar

In the world of esports, a storm is brewing. This weekend, all 50 players in the League of Legends’ professional League Championship Series (LCS) will vote on a potential walkout. The vote will take place just a few days before the LCS Summer Split competition season, and stems from a recent ruling that no longer requires LCS teams to initially field a team in an official feeder league before competing in the larger League of Legends World Championship. Why does this matter? Well, if the coalition manages to go through with the walk out it will mark one of the very ‘first major instances of collective action in high-level esports.’ The repercussions could mean more bartering power for players, but we’ll have to wait to see what happens.

Today we’re taking a look at a new cycling collection, kitchen multi-tool and Herman Miller’s newest office chair. This is Today in Gear.

Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.

