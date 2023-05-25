Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: Get These On Your Radar
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
In the world of esports, a storm is brewing. This weekend, all 50 players in the League of Legends’ professional League Championship Series (LCS) will vote on a potential walkout. The vote will take place just a few days before the LCS Summer Split competition season, and stems from a recent ruling that no longer requires LCS teams to initially field a team in an official feeder league before competing in the larger League of Legends World Championship. Why does this matter? Well, if the coalition manages to go through with the walk out it will mark one of the very ‘first major instances of collective action in high-level esports.’ The repercussions could mean more bartering power for players, but we’ll have to wait to see what happens.
Today we’re taking a look at a new cycling collection, kitchen multi-tool and Herman Miller’s newest office chair. This is Today in Gear.
Designed to help cyclists chase down ‘alternative paths,’ the new collection is built around a suite of untamed pieces that allow the wearer to immerse themselves in the ‘wild landscapes that inspire and restore us.’ Sound too good to be true? Well, in simpler terms, the charismatic collection features jerseys, tees and other layers made with Natural Match fabrics to ensure breathable, durable gear that can keep you cool in high heat as well as warm when the temperatures drop. Antimicrobial, quick-drying and made to repel odors; you’ll want to spend the whole summer cycling in this new collection.
There’s nothing better than cooking a beautiful meal in the great outdoors, which is why Gentlemen’s Hardware recently developed the stellar new Kitchen Multi-Tool ($57). Equipped with everything you’ll need to ‘chef it up’ the 12-in-1 multi-tool boasts perks like a cheese grater, garlic crusher, carving fork, stirring spoon, bottle opener and zester (to name a few). Of course, it also features a standard channel, serrated and paring knife; so go ahead and pack out all your favorite ingredients.
The Jag Loft ($150) is a cozy little shoe that offers fans a low-profile, slip-on style for lounging around their campsite. The outside features a durable suede upper and waffle outsole (equipped with FrostTrekker rubber), but it’s the inner lining that really seals the deal. There, fans will find a super cozy, fleecey insulation that will keep your ‘dogs’ extra comfy — no matter how loud they’re barking after each hike. Available now in men’s and women’s sizing, don’t sleep on this recovery gear.
To create the new Asari Chair ($1,395), Herman Miller tapped Tokyo-based designer Naoto Fukasawa. The resulting chair was inspired by natural, organic forms and developed to strike the perfect balance between sophisticated ergonomic performance and plush, seated comfort. Available with either a high or mid back, and in eight different colorways, the Asari also boasts PostureFit adjusts and a contoured seat pad to ensure the most comfortable, supportive office chair you’ve ever seen.
This summer, hit every tropical, buggy, swampy destination in style. Outdoor Research’s ‘Bug Bucket’ ($42) comes equipped with a brim to shoulder mosquito net you can cinch tight beneath your collar for max protection. Available in three sizes and two different colors, the compact hat packs up into a tiny carrying case and weighs in under three ounces. It’s water-resistant, moisture-wicking and even boasts a UPF 50+ rating, so you can double down on bug and sun protection.