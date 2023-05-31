Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
In case you missed it, Dyson is preparing a mobile, roomba-style vacuum. Yes, the creator of the internet’s favorite cordless vacuum — and the internet’s least favorite pair of headphones — is readying a new buzzworthy vacuum cleaner. The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is expected to become the ‘most powerful robot vacuum on the market,’ as it will arrive with ‘twice the suction power of its nearest competitor.’ It’s also designed to intelligently navigate around household obstacles thanks to 26 different sensors and a fish-eye hemispheric lens. The device is yet to receive a U.S. release date, but it’s expected to drop in Australia with a ~$1,590 price tag. Curious to learn more? Check out our full Dyson 360 Vis Nav explainer, or explore our larger Guide to Dyson Vacuum Cleaners today.
Today we’re taking a look at a new weighted workout vest, a great beach blanket and a very strange hat. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Goruck just released a new Memorial Day Weight Vest ($195) to help fans push their workout to the next level. Weighing in at 1.65 pounds, the vest is made of a durable Cordura (500D along the outside with 210D HT Cordura used along the interior to prevent friction) and boasts ergonomic dual-density straps to ensure a comfortable fit. The limited edition gear makes boosting your workout a no-brainer, but with only 300 units available for purchase you’ll want to scoop one up while you still can.
This summer, there’s one hat that you’ll want to be able to recognize: the KAVU Chillba ($50). Whether you love, or hate, the funky hat; prepare to see dozens (and dozens) of people wearing it while kayaking, hiking and we’ll say it: partying. Designed to offer full sun — and rain — protection, the circular, semi-padded hat comes in 24 different colors and patterns. Quick-drying, adjustable and absolutely polarizing; this hat is ready to transform your summer.
Fatboy, known for producing sprawling, super comfy blankets and furniture, is back with an eye-catching beach blanket. Fully weather-resistant and equipped with four oversized red pins you can use to keep your blanket secure — plus a hole in the center for your sun umbrella — the rug-inspired blanket stretches roughly six x nine feet. Fans will also find a convenient pocket on the Picnic Lounge Beach Blanket ($369) plus a special strap that allows one to easily roll and tote the blanket to the next location.
While linen sheets have risen to greater, and greater, fame over the past few years, there’s a new textile in town — ‘airy gauze.’ To kick things off, Quince recently dropped a new Organic Airy Gauze Collection. Boasting everything from duvet covers ($100) to throw blankets ($50), the full range is made with the super smooth, ultra breathable (OEKO-TEX certified) organic cotton. The fabric is free of pesticides, harsh chemicals and GMOs and produced by a third-generation family-owned business that manufactures everything with renewable energy while recycling fabric waste and providing housing and free education to all of its employees.
Tom Dixon’s Puff Pendant ($1,700) is a sparkling pendant lamp made up of flat, diamond-shaped metal panels. Each perforated panel is covered in hundreds of highly reflective facets that disperse light all around your room. Made of brass and stainless steel, this elevated take on the traditional disco ball is begging to illuminate your next dinner party.