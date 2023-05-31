Today in Gear: What’s New, Notable and Releasing Now

In case you missed it, Dyson is preparing a mobile, roomba-style vacuum. Yes, the creator of the internet’s favorite cordless vacuum — and the internet’s least favorite pair of headphones — is readying a new buzzworthy vacuum cleaner. The Dyson 360 Vis Nav is expected to become the ‘most powerful robot vacuum on the market,’ as it will arrive with ‘twice the suction power of its nearest competitor.’ It’s also designed to intelligently navigate around household obstacles thanks to 26 different sensors and a fish-eye hemispheric lens. The device is yet to receive a U.S. release date, but it’s expected to drop in Australia with a ~$1,590 price tag. Curious to learn more? Check out our full Dyson 360 Vis Nav explainer, or explore our larger Guide to Dyson Vacuum Cleaners today.

Today we’re taking a look at a new weighted workout vest, a great beach blanket and a very strange hat. This is Today in Gear.

