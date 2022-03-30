Dyson's New Air Purifier Is Also ... a Pair of Headphones

Well, you can now wear a Dyson.

The brand behind our favorite stick vacuums and air purifiers has just announced the release of the Dyson Zone, its first wearable piece of tech — a device that combines headphones with a portable air purifier.

The Dyson Zone has been in development for six years, since before everyone was hopping on the air purifier train because of fears of COVID-19. According to the World Health Organization, about 99 percent of the population is breathing air that exceeds WHO guideline pollutant limits. And it's not just air pollution that's detrimental to our wellbeing — there's noise pollution, too. WHO finds that noise pollution is the second largest environmental cause of health problems, second only to air pollution. With the Zone, Dyson hopes to alleviate those issues for the everyday person.

At first glance, Dyson's Zone is a standard pair of active noise-canceling headphones. With three ANC modes — conversation, isolation and transparency — the headphones provide rich and immersive sound technology that is comparable to brands that have been in this realm for years.

But the Zone is more than your typical pair of ANC headphones, especially when the visor is put in place. The Zone's visor is a piece that connects to the headphone's ear cups, suspended in front of the user's mouth and nose. The ear cups suck up ambient air and run it through dual layers of filters, with clean air sent through the visor and into the wearer's mouth and nose. The air purifier is effective at capturing particles as small as 0.1 microns, such as dirt, allergens and bacteria; it's comparable to one of Dyson's full-sized air purifiers. The additional carbon filter captures common harmful gases one would find in a city, like sulfur dioxide and nitrogen dioxide.

For comfort purposes, Dyson wanted to make the Zone contact-free, so the visor doesn't actually touch the wearer's face. Instead, two jets of airflow create a crosswind, so that you only breathe in the purified air. For situations where people are required to wear face coverings, the Zone includes a face-covering attachment that creates a sealed environment around the visor.

You can opt to use the Zone purely as headphones, but you might as well go full send with the air-purifying capabilities. Dyson has not released a price for the headphones, but we're expecting them to go for a few hundred dollars. It's hard to recall any real-life comparisons to the Zone, but it does recall Paul Rudd's version of Ant-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The brand imagines people wearing the Zone on an everyday basis to combat all-too-common air pollutants. Until the Zone is available, it's hard to tell whether the common public would feel comfortable wearing it out in the world.

Tyler Chin Tyler Chin is Gear Patrol’s Associate Staff Writer.

