Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.
Today in Gear: End Your Week Here
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios.
Luxury resale is certainly having a moment, with sellers like the Real Real gaining popularity and luxury brands like Rolex making authentication part of their business model. Ebay has long been at the forefront of the resale market, and it continues to outpace the competition by announcing a new Authenticity Guarantee for streetwear products. This service will be available on items such as high-end sneakers and apparel from noteworthy brands such as Aimé Leon Dore, Supreme and Off-White. The Authenticity Guarantee, which includes a multipoint inspection by experts, proof of authenticity and verified return process for the buyer, applies only to items priced higher than $200.
Today we’re taking a look at a high-end smartwatch, a show-stopping sofa and a tactile audio experience. This is Today in Gear.
Today in Gear is our daily roundup of all the latest product announcements, drops and news from Gear Patrol Studios. Send your most pressing product questions to tig@gearpatrol.com.
Porsche may have been the inventor of the first e-bike back in 1893 (seriously, we looked it up), but you probably don't associate the legacy brand with bikes. The new Porsche eBike Cross Performance EXC might change that. This high-performance bike was designed in cooperation with ROTWILD, and features a carbon fiber frame, Shimano motor and 630wh battery. Full Fox Factory suspension bits handle the bumps and four-piston MAGURA MT7 brakes provide ample stopping power. Available now, you can choose from three frame sizes and six original Porsche vehicle colors.
For outdoor explorers and fitness enthusiasts, a good smartwatch has become an essential piece of gear. The new Epix Pro series from Garmin is intelligently designed to help users push their limits even further. Featuring an AMOLED display, built-in flashlight, dozens of new preloaded activities and advanced training metrics, this is a watch that elevates daily activity. Upgraded map features include weather overlays, notifications for points of interest and improved shading to indicate elevation changes. The new Epix Pro series is available now starting at $900.
In celebration of its 60th Anniversary, Roche Bobois has continued its partnership with contemporary artist Joana Vasconcelos to design a playful flagship collection that could turn any home into a colorful and whimsical paradise. The collection features organic shapes with independent seat backs allowing owners to create a unique seating arrangement based on their mood. From deep jewel tones to pastel hues, these are furniture pieces that allow you to show off your personality, in your home or in the outdoors.
Gone are the days of surround sound being the peak of in-car audio experiences. Range Rover’s newest luxury add on is a Sub-pac powered “Body and Soul Seat” (BASS) which allows for a multi-sensory audio experience. On top of the immersive music experience, parent company JLR also claims the system can potentially improve health and reduce stress through six wellness programs that are pre-programed into the seat. This upgrade is currently only available in the New Sport SV Edition One, but keep an eye out for more tactile audio products from JLR in the future.
Seiko’s newest Sports 55th anniversary celebration is a release of two new watches inspired by the works of Charles Schulz. The Peanuts collaboration watches specifically feature Snoopy and his little birth friend Woodstock. On top of being aesthetically charming, the watches are made with Seiko’s reliable Caliber 4R36 automatic movement that is found in all standard Seiko 5 Sports watches. With fewer than 10,000 units of each edition being produced, keep an eye out for them to become available later this month.