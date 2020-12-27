Ralph Gilles Opens Up About the Ideas Behind the New Jeep Grand Wagoneer

He’s worked for the company currently known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles since 1992, back when it was still called the Chrysler Corporation; by 2006, he was vice president in charge of interior design for the company’s Jeeps, trucks and specialty vehicles; he was named vice president of design come 2008; head of FCA’s North America Product Design Office come 2009; and the last five years, he’s held the title of head of design for the entire FCA Group. (Along the way, he also served as president and CEO of the SRT brand before it was subsumed back into the fold, did a stint as CEO for Dodge in the U.S., and spent time as president and CEO of FCA’s Motorsports division.)
“We actually had a few themes that were...emulating the last version, from 1991,” Gilles says. “It was almost too retro. We quickly got off that bandwagon.”
Instead, the vehicle bears clean, straight lines that seem to embrace its size, rather than aim to reduce it. “We think we found a nice blend of simplicity [and] gorgeous details. It looks impenetrable, almost like a fortress in a way — but still elegant,” he says.
His favorite aspect of the design, perhaps unexpectedly, is the stern. “I actually love the rear view of the vehicle,” he said. That’s where the design team spent a lot of time trying to integrate the details, like the license plate frame area and the details around the rear window, into the overall look using tasteful dashes of chrome and so forth. “You rarely see that anymore, the way it’s framed in brightwork,” he says.
Jeep
Indeed, brightwork abounds on this unabashedly fancy vehicle. One thing that doesn’t abound on it, however: the brand’s familiar logo. Gilles says you shouldn’t look for too many instances of the name “Jeep” on the car. The designers minimized the brand’s badge in favor of the Wagoneer badging, to play up its distinctive character (and perhaps, much as Hyundai used to do with its Genesisand Equus, to distinguish it from the affordable rides on the far end of the showroom).
“It’s so important, it almost deserves its own name,” Gilles says.
Jeep
Jeep
Important might even be understating it. Full-size SUVs remain a gangbuster business for the Big Three — or rather, the two-thirds of it that currently compete in that realm. The Wagoneer and its grander sibling aim to steal away not just sales from the likes of the Expedition and Tahoe, but also the Navigator and Escalade — and even perhaps the likes of the Lexus LX, Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7.
Yet while you might assume that such a giant body-on-frame SUV cares little for the environment, this is 2020 — even the mega-machines are going eco-friendly. Sustainable materials are set to make up an increasingly large part of the parts inside the new Wagoneer, thanks in part to added options from FCA’s suppliers. “There’s a lot of choice now,” Gilles says. “The supply base is responding nicely.” And the concept truck uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain, much like the new Wrangler 4xe — which suggests what might lie beneath the hood when the production version arrives next year. (“The Jeep brand — and Wagoneer — are looking strongly at all forms of electrification,” Gilles said diplomatically when pressed on the issue.)
And in case you were wondering: yes, Gilles is well aware how people feel about a lack of a certain tree-sourced material on the exterior of the new Wagoneer.
“I know I’m gonna get a lot of crap about not getting the wood on the sides,” he says. The design team did, mostly as a lark, mock up a version with wood paneling on its flanks — “for a hot minute,” Gilles says. “Then I killed it.”
TBô makes some of the most comfortable underwear that you’ll ever own, using super-soft, sustainable and breathable bamboo fabric. Right now, the brand is offering 33 percent off its best selling three-packs for Gear Patrol readers.
The Jabra Elite Active 85t are sports-focused headphones with noise-canceling technology and great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. This is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
The V10 was Dyson's monumental achievement in 2018, and still holds up today despite being usurped by the V11. That means it's a bit more affordable, making it a better value — especially with $100 off.
This wireless charging hub strips away logos, adding an elegant walnut base and clean looks to your workstation. The wireless base is big enough for two iPhones and it also has two USB ports for added charging options.
Over time, Calvin Klein underwear has become a standard in the style world. These take the classics up a notch with the brand's Body Modal fabric — an ultra-soft blend that keeps you comfortable all day.
The trucker jacket has been part of the style zeitgeist for decades and doesn't look to be going anywhere. Type III trucker style and a fuzzy sherpa lining join forces to make a jacket you will want to wear every day.
Celebrate Pride with this watch from Todd Snyder and Timex, one of our favorite collaborations out there. $10,000 of proceeds will go to LGBTQ foundations Rainbow Railroad and Sylvia Rivera Law Project.
Deemed our Best Upgrade Cooler for two years running, the Venture is rated to hold up for up to two weeks. It might be slightly less sleek than some of our other favorites, but it's just as rugged and capable of keeping your goods cold for extended periods of time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io