There are many different types of SUVs (and one pickup truck) on offer at Jeep. That, of course, leads to the question: what is the best Jeep for you to buy?

Well, it's important to start with a solid foundation of knowledge and research. Here, we present a complete overview of the Jeep model lineup from off-roading trucks and SUVs to family crossovers, including the brand's history and terminology.

This guide covers everything you need to know before buying a Jeep, to help you arrive at the dealership prepared, confident...and possibly more knowledgeable than the sales associate you deal with.

