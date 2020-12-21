Today's Top Stories
1
The 50 Best Gifts for Men
2
The Best Everyday Gadget Gift Ideas Under $50
3
The Best Gifts for Every Woman in Your Life
4
The Best Stocking Stuffers for Every Guy
5
The Gifts Gear Patrol Staffers Want This Year

Ferrari's Latest One-Off Supercar Could Be Its Coolest Custom Ride Ever

How to improve on the spectacular 812 Superfast? Give it a bespoke body made just for you.

By Will Sabel Courtney
ferrari omolgata
Ferrari

For many of us, owning any Ferrari is a goal worth aspiring towards. But for some lucky ducks out there, buying new Ferraris has become such a regular occurence, Maranello has a special benefit available for them: entry into the brand's elite club of one-off owners. We're talking about, Ferrari's VVIPs, people like Eric Clapton — those who've bought F-car after F-car over the years and proven their love for the brand many times over, who are then rewarded with a chance to create the car of their dreams.

In the past decade, only nine such cars have been built on Ferrari's front-engined V12 models — cars like the 599 GTB and 612 Scaglietti and F12berlinetta. Now, Ferrari has added a tenth to that list. And the Ferrari Omologata might just be the sexiest one-off supercar we've ever seen.

ferrari omologata 812 superfast custom car one off
Ferrari

The new Omologata is based on the spectacular 812 Superfast, which needed no modification; as such, it still uses the same howling 789-hp V12 and snappy seven-speed dual clutch gearbox, and send all its power to the rear wheels. The differences are all in design; only the windshield and headlights of this one-off are shared with its "ordinary" sibling's exterior.

ferrari omologata 812 superfast custom car one off
Ferrari
ferrari omologata 812 superfast custom car one off
Ferrari

The design is clearly inspired by classic V12 F-cars like the 250 GTO, but don't think of calling the Omologata retro; the design is an homage, but it's also modern enough that it wouldn't look all that out of place sitting next to the Roma and 812 GTS in Ferrari showrooms. Designed to look equally at home on the track and on the street, the car boasts an aggressive, hungry look, with its sleek design accented and augmented by sharp accents, such as the functional spoiler.

ferrari omologata 812 superfast custom car one off
Ferrari
ferrari omologata 812 superfast custom car one off
Ferrari
ferrari omologata 812 superfast custom car one off
Ferrari
ferrari omologata 812 superfast custom car one off
Ferrari

Inside, the new one-off draws more inspiration from classic Ferraris of yore. Real metal abounds across the interior, visible in places like the dashboard, steering wheel and shift button "bridge." Much of the cabin is colored a tasteful black, but the seats are an electric blue, outfitted with four-point harnesses and upholsted in a combination of leather and something called "Jeans Aunde fabric," which was a staple of Ferrari race cars from years past.

ferrari omologata 812 superfast custom car one off
Ferrari
ferrari omologata 812 superfast custom car one off
Ferrari

Sadly, your odds of seeing the Ferrari Omologata patrolling around on the road are exceedingly slim, unless you happen to be wandering around Carmel during the next Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance week. Not only is the one seen here the sole example in existence — y'know, because it's a one-off — but its owner is reportedly European, which means it'll likely spend most of its life an ocean away from us. Womp, womp.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Motoring
Toyota's Latest Concept Is a Targa-Top Supra
These 10 Cars' Drivers Get the Most DUIs
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
This AMG Goes Away Forever on December 29
Our 10 Favorite Cars We Drove in 2020
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
Toyota May Build the Next Game-Changing EV
The Next Subaru WRX STI Will Push It to the Limit
This Could Soon Be the World's Fastest Car
The New Land Cruiser Could Kick Off Toyota's 2021
The First Electric Camper Could Arrive Very Soon