This Ford GT Is Minty Fresh. Enter to Win It and Help Our Favorite Automotive Museum

The pandemic has hit museums hard, depriving them of much of the visitor traffic that keeps them afloat. One of our favorites that happens to be struggling right now is the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. It’s one of the world’s foremost car museums, one that strives to be a “progressive center for automotive research and collecting;” indeed, part of its mission includes educational outreach to underserved communities.

So if you’re interested in helping out the Petersen Automotive Museum (and maybe winning an outstanding car in the process), enter to win this super-rare 2005 Ford GT that’s basically in mint condition.

Ford launched the Ford GT as a supercar to pay tribute to the famed Le Mans-winning GT40 race car featured in Ford v Ferrari. Dearborn built a limited run of just 4,000 first-generation GTs for the 2005 and 2006 model years. (It's not to be confused with the current, modern-looking GT, which debuted for the 2017 model year.)

The 2005 Ford GT — in this case, painted in red with white racing stripes — uses a supercharged 5.4-liter V8 that puts 550 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. It accelerates from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and can reach a top speed of 205 mph. Unlike your typical 2020 supercar, the 2005 Ford GT shifts gears with a six-speed manual. And this Ford GT has barely been broken in, with just 1,500 miles on the clock. Even the original tires are included.

As if the car weren’t enough, the package also includes $20,000 cash, which you could presumably then donate back to the Petersen museum or another worthy cause (or spend on something for yourself. We’re not here to judge). Taxes, shipping fees, and registration fees are included, as well. The total value for the package comes to around $327,500.

