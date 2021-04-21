Exploring nature is a popular pastime — and, for obvious reasons, that's been even more true in 2020 and 2021. Thanks to COVID-19, many people remain afraid of flying or other forms of mass transit, and even the most confirmed central-air-conditioning aficionados might still balk at staying in hotels packed with strangers. And even if you are fully vaccinated and ready to party, the last year may have given you a newfound appreciation for the great outdoors.

Enter: car camping. Camping out of your vehicle can be a great way to get off the grid in an easy, accessible way, without leaving all those sweet, sweet modern amenities behind. And hey, who wants to lug around a huge pack when your Toyota Tacoma can carry far more with ease?

Below, we've pulled together some essential pieces of great gear that'll help make camping out of your car easier and more enjoyable.