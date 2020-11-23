This Land Rover-Esque Off-Roader Could Get a Futuristic Powertrain, Thanks to Hyundai

Hyundai, reportedly, has been monitoring the off-roader space for a potential Land Cruiser rival. Meanwhile, British company Ineos announced that it will build the Grenadier — essentially, a modernized version of the old Land Rover Defender. Now, the two companies have announced a partnership that could yield exciting developments for future off-roaders.
The two companies are partnering, specifically, on hydrogen fuel cell powerplants. Ineos, primarily a chemical company, knows how to manufacture hydrogen. Hyundai, which has a modular hydrogen fuel cell system used in the Nexo crossover, knows how to use hydrogen in vehicles; part of their agreement will be testing Hyundai’s fuel cell system for use in the Grenadier, which is on track to start production in late 2021.
Hydrogen power would give the Grenadier a raison d’etre beyond, y'know, being an expensive vehicle that sort of looks like the modern Defender Land Rover won’t build. But it also could prevent an existential crisis for the brand; they'll need an alternative to their current gas and diesel powertrains soon, as Britain plans to outlaw sales of fossil fuel vehicles by 2030.
Partnering with a chemical manufacturer on this makes sense for Hyundai. The hurdles for potential widespread use of hydrogen as a fuel source are production-related; hydrogen needs to be extracted, stored and transported easily and cheaply, none of which are simple tasks. And the infrastructure for doing all three must scale up dramatically if it's to become a viable fuel for mainstream vehicles; the number of hydrogen fuel stations in the U.S. sits in double digits right now, and nearly all of them are in California.
It’s not clear what Hyundai’s plans are for hydrogen on the passenger vehicle front, and whether those plans might include an off-roader fuel cell powertrain that could also work in a yet-to-be-confirmed Hyundai Land Cruisier rival. Hyundai, we should note, just launched Ioniq as a standalone electric brand. But even if battery-electric vehicles make less sense for passenger vehicles, hydrogen is still likely to play a key role in long-haul trucking, airlines and shipping.
Right now, Backcountry is offering 25 percent off must-have jackets like the Arc'teryx Cerium LT, Macai and Alpha SV in addition to hard-wearing pants like the Sabre AR. But act fast, the sale won't last for long.
The Sonos Move is the brand's first portable speaker and is the right speaker for anyone looking to add quality sound to their Wi-Fi-enabled outdoor space. It also can be a great speaker in any room of the house.
A versatile piece of cookware that's rarely on sale, not to mention a Gear Patrol favorite, this 10-inch, 2.6-quart, non-stick cast aluminum sauté pan comes with a detachable wooden spatula, domed lid and nesting steamer tray.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
Patagonia's Nano Puff Jacket is a modern classic — it's light, packable and perhaps the most versatile layer one can own. While only three colors are on sale currently at Backcountry (Supply Green, Balkan Blue and Mango), the Nano Puff at 25 percent off is a deal to scoop up.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
Who doesn't need a great robe these days? Brooklinen's Super-Plush Robe is made of combed, long-staple Turkish cotton and has a substantial 380 GSM weight. The robe features a piped collar, cuffed edges, deep pockets, and a sturdy waist tie. READ OUR GUIDE TO BROOKLINEN
For years, critics and consumers have praised the Jarvis Standing Desk, and for good reason: its stability, design and breadth of customization options make it a worthy investment for the home or office.
Saving over $200 off any Autonomous chair, makers of one of our favorite budget chairs, is always worth it. The Kinn is similar in concept to Herman Miller's Sayl, utilizing a suspension tower support. This equals less materials, more flexibility and optimal support.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io