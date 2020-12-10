Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

The Complete iKamper Rooftop Tent Buying Guide

iKamper's rooftop tents can fit on pretty much any vehicle and be set up in less than one minute.

By Tyler Duffy
ikamper overview
iKamper

iKamper is an independent and global rooftop tent manufacturer based in South Korea, with a U.S. presence based out of the Seattle area. The company crowdfunded its first tent in 2017, the Skycamp, which raised more than $2 million on Kickstarter. They currently sell an upgraded version of that tent, the Skycamp 2.0; their lineup also includes three more tents and a range of accessories.

Skycamp's tents are hard-shell models, with an emphasis on being lightweight and aerodynamic. Their primary appeal is ease of setup; for most tents, it takes less than one minute. They also feature a signature Skyview window. The brand's tents have won multiple Red Dot design awards for their clever designs.

Starting prices for the tents range between $3,000 and $4,000. iKamper also sell the Aioks (pronounced eye-ox), a $499 all-in-one camp kitchen with a two-burner stove that used to go by another name.

Here’s a quick rundown of iKamper’s offerings.

Skycamp 2.0

iKamper Skycamp 2.0
avantlink.com
$3,899.00
SHOP NOW

This is the improved version of iKamper’s original Skycamp tent. It sleeps three adults, or two adults and two children. It comes in three colors: black, white, and rocky black, the latter which has a scratch-resistant coating for protection while off-roading. It weighs 160 pounds and fits on most standard vehicle roof racks.

Skycamp 2X

iKamper
iKamper Skycamp 2X
avantlink.com
$3,199.00
SHOP NOW

This tent is a similar concept to the Skycamp 2.0, but it’s smaller, sleeping two adults and a child. It’s lighter, weighing just 120 pounds. It’s also cheaper.

Related Stories
The Best Rooftop Tents You Can Buy
11 Items You Absolutely Need for Car Camping

Skycamp Mini

iKamper
Skycamp Mini
avantlink.com
$3,499.00
SHOP NOW

As the name suggests, this is a shorter version of the Skycamp with an extendable shell designed for use with smaller vehicles or on a truck bed rack. It sleeps two and weighs 125 pounds. It comes in black or rocky black.

X-Cover

iKamper
iKamper X-Cover
avantlink.com
$3,199.00
SHOP NOW

The X-Cover is a hybrid design for a buyer who wants to carry both a tent and outdoor gear. It features a hardtop with a roof-rack rated to hold 65 pounds; that folds out into a soft-sided tent with double SkyView windows. It sleeps two adults and two children. It weighs 120 pounds. Setup, notably, requires three minutes instead of one.

