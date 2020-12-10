The Complete iKamper Rooftop Tent Buying Guide

iKamper is an independent and global rooftop tent manufacturer based in South Korea, with a U.S. presence based out of the Seattle area. The company crowdfunded its first tent in 2017, the Skycamp, which raised more than $2 million on Kickstarter. They currently sell an upgraded version of that tent, the Skycamp 2.0; their lineup also includes three more tents and a range of accessories.
Skycamp's tents are hard-shell models, with an emphasis on being lightweight and aerodynamic. Their primary appeal is ease of setup; for most tents, it takes less than one minute. They also feature a signature Skyview window. The brand's tents have won multiple Red Dot design awards for their clever designs.
Starting prices for the tents range between $3,000 and $4,000. iKamper also sell the Aioks (pronounced eye-ox), a $499 all-in-one camp kitchen with a two-burner stove that used to go by another name.
This is the improved version of iKamper’s original Skycamp tent. It sleeps three adults, or two adults and two children. It comes in three colors: black, white, and rocky black, the latter which has a scratch-resistant coating for protection while off-roading. It weighs 160 pounds and fits on most standard vehicle roof racks.
As the name suggests, this is a shorter version of the Skycamp with an extendable shell designed for use with smaller vehicles or on a truck bed rack. It sleeps two and weighs 125 pounds. It comes in black or rocky black.
The X-Cover is a hybrid design for a buyer who wants to carry both a tent and outdoor gear. It features a hardtop with a roof-rack rated to hold 65 pounds; that folds out into a soft-sided tent with double SkyView windows. It sleeps two adults and two children. It weighs 120 pounds. Setup, notably, requires three minutes instead of one.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
While the Dryden might not be as iconic as Filson's Tin Cloth Backpack, it's just as durable and a more affordable buy. The Dryden sports an all-weather tech canvas that makes it as rugged as any backpack you'll find.
The Ultra-Sil™ Day Pack won the Backpacker Editors' Choice Gold Award in 2017, meaning this little pack has stood the test of time and sustained its best-in-class status for more than 5 years. Great for quick runs to the grocery store, folding down to the size of a tennis ball.
Face masks save lives. While cloth ones are great for their reusability, some do wear out after months of use. This 3-pack from Everlane will last you longer than most and was already an affordable option before the $5 discount. Plus, Everlane donates 10% of these to the ACLU. Win-win.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io