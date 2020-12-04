This Legendary 1960s Sports Car Is Back as an Electric Monster

The Shelby Cobra – and the closely related AC Cobra — was one of the iconic cars of the 1960s. Dreamed up by Carroll Shelby, it was a perfect marriage of British roadster style and a powerful Ford V8. It's not defunct, though; AC Cars in the UK is still making limited edition custom Cobras. Now, the company has announced a new top-of-the-line Series IV electric Cobra — and while their Series I electric model fell into the “just enough power to be fun” category, this one is an absolute monster.
AC Cars says the Series IV electric will put out an incredible, supercar-esque 625 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque, which will propel a vehicle that weighs a little north of 2,600 pounds. (For some power-to-weight perspective, the departing Alfa Romeo 4C has 237 hp and checks in a little under 2,500 pounds.)
AC Cars claims a 0-60 mph time of just 3.8 seconds and a projected range of more than 200 miles from the 54-kWh battery pack. And, let us not forget, it looks precisely like a 1960s Shelby Cobra.
AC Cars will offer the Series IV Cobra in 15 different color options. Refreshingly for 2020, not a single one of them is gray.
As one might anticipate, a custom electric beast of a sports car won’t be a cheap item. The price is £168,000, which is about $227,000 as of this writing — more than a Porsche 911 Turbo S. AC Cars is taking reservations now and expects to begin deliveries in summer 2021.
