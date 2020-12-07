This Underrated Pickup Truck Is an Amazing Bargain Right Now

The Nissan Titan is a solid, sharp-looking pickup that will meet most buyers’ needs. In most segments, that would be a recipe for success. However, in the hyper-competitive full-size truck segment, it has not been. Ford, Ram and GM have pushed their trucks’ luxury and performance into the stratosphere, throwing more resources at them than Nissan can muster. The Tundra has its Toyota build quality and off-road capability. The question becomes why the heck anyone would buy a Titan. And Nissan has not had a great answer.
The natural path for Nissan would be to offer a value proposition. The Titan sort of does that on paper, with the ability to score a basic V8 extended cab pickup for less than $40,000. But most buyers will spend more than that and not end up getting as much value as they would by buying American for the same price. Nissan would, presumably, have more success if the Titan were cheaper. Now, we have the chance to test that theory, as the Titan has some incredible financing deals available.
2020 models of the Titan and Titan XD are currently available with 0% financing for 84 months with a $2,000 cash incentive. The offer excludes Titan/Titan XD Pro-4x crew cab trims. New 2021 Titan and Titan XD trims have the 0% financing for 84 months without the cash. Those offers bring the cost down to just $11.90 per month per $1,000 financed. The incentives are valid through Jan. 4, 2021.
Is “good” good enough for Nissan in the full-size pickup market? If the Titan is this cheap, perhaps.
This is one of our top smart speaker picks that supports both Alexa and Google Smart Assistant. Great anywhere in your house, it's also humidity resistant so you can rock out in the bathroom. Grab two and save $80.
Smaller and yet more powerful than a traditional foam roller, the Mini will soon be your new go-to for everything from a foot roll-out to a deep-tissue total-body massage. That's why we called it one of the the best new fitness products of 2019.
The Adidas Ultraboost has been a Gear Patrol favorite since it launched in 2015. They're a perfect crossover for training and run commuting. While they go on sale often, 30% off for all colorways is a good find.
The OG best coffee maker is now over $100 off. There's a reason why this has been the gold standard of drip coffee makers, with it's classic design and 5 year warranty. Take advantage of this rare discount - they're certain to sell out fast.
The HD 450BT's standout feature is the price; they cost $200, which is significantly less expensive than the company’s flagship noise-canceling headphones, the $400 Momentum 3 Wireless. Additionally, the HD 450BT charge via USB-C and will get roughly 30 hours of playtime with ANC turned on. Save $50 for a limited time.
Offered in a number of colors and sizes, Zojirushi mugs are renowned for their quality. This one keeps beverages hot for up to six hours, and there’s a five-year warranty on the heat retention, so you’re essentially getting five years of steaming java in one purchase.
This linen sheet set is as airy as you’d want it to be, but the weave isn’t too loose either, as was common in testing cheaper linens. The low cost and variety of colors make it a rock-solid starter set.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io