This Underrated Pickup Truck Is an Amazing Bargain Right Now

The Nissan Titan is a solid, sharp-looking pickup that will meet most buyers’ needs. In most segments, that would be a recipe for success. However, in the hyper-competitive full-size truck segment, it has not been. Ford, Ram and GM have pushed their trucks’ luxury and performance into the stratosphere, throwing more resources at them than Nissan can muster. The Tundra has its Toyota build quality and off-road capability. The question becomes why the heck anyone would buy a Titan. And Nissan has not had a great answer.

The natural path for Nissan would be to offer a value proposition. The Titan sort of does that on paper, with the ability to score a basic V8 extended cab pickup for less than $40,000. But most buyers will spend more than that and not end up getting as much value as they would by buying American for the same price. Nissan would, presumably, have more success if the Titan were cheaper. Now, we have the chance to test that theory, as the Titan has some incredible financing deals available.

2020 models of the Titan and Titan XD are currently available with 0% financing for 84 months with a $2,000 cash incentive. The offer excludes Titan/Titan XD Pro-4x crew cab trims. New 2021 Titan and Titan XD trims have the 0% financing for 84 months without the cash. Those offers bring the cost down to just $11.90 per month per $1,000 financed. The incentives are valid through Jan. 4, 2021.

Is “good” good enough for Nissan in the full-size pickup market? If the Titan is this cheap, perhaps.

