GMC Is About to Make Towing Far, Far Easier

Anyone who's ever towed a trailer knows it can be a stressful experience. Today's pickup trucks pack more than enough power to handle most loads the average buyer will be hauling — even a humble Ford Ranger can tow most Airstreams, for example — but no amount of power can fix tricky issues like backing up with a trailer, knowing what's hidden beside it or compensating for those terrifying gusts of wind on the highway.
Those knowledgeable on General Motors products probably know where this is going: come next year, the Sierra Denali is set to join the ranks of GM products to feature SuperCruise, the carmaker's excellent hands-free semi-autonomous driving aid. (The system requires a driver to be constantly looking at the road and ready to take over at any moment, so it's not technically a self-driving car.)
Until today, however, there wasn't any real indication that GM would develop a version of SuperCruise that would work when a vehicle is towing a trailer. Given how much easier SuperTow (our nickname for the towing version of SuperCruise) seems liable to make owners' lives, we're fully expecting it to diffuse across GM's portfolio to other vehicles primed for towing, such as the newest Tahoe and the upcoming GMC Hummer EV.
