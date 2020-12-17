Two of Our Favorite Camping Trailers Are Now Prepped for Overlanding

Houston-based Taxa Outdoors is one of our favorite camping trailer brands. Started by a former NASA employee, the company produces a strong lineup of quirky, space-inspired mobile habitats, mostly named after insects.

If there was one thing to quibble about with Taxa Outdoors, it’s that much of the lineup was not quite equipped for robust off-roading. That’s changing in 2021, as Taxa Outdoors is now offering Overland Editions of their four-person Mantis and smaller two-plus person TigerMoth trailers.

The Overland Editions upgrade to a Timbren axle-less suspension with a four-inch lift. The lift gives the TigerMoth 16 inches of ground clearance and the Mantis 14 inches. The package includes a “Lock ‘N’ Roll” hitch for added flexibility that allows 360-degree rotation and three-axis movement. Both trailers also get Cooper Discoverer AT3 all-terrain tires.

The Cricket trailer, which accommodates two adults and two children, already had an Overland Edition. The Woolly Bear, a cheaper mobile base camp, was designed for off-road use. So the entire Taxa Outdoors lineup can now be purchased ready to hit the trail.

Upgrading to the Overland Edition adds a bit of a premium over Taxa Outdoors’ standard trailers. The Mantis Overland costs $49,950, up $8,000 over the Mantis, and the TigerMoth Overland costs $24,450, a $5,000 premium over the standard TigerMoth. Trailers can be reserved with a $2,000 refundable deposit. Taxa Outdoors is currently offering $50 off on orders placed through their website.

