Two of Our Favorite Camping Trailers Are Now Prepped for Overlanding

The Overland Editions upgrade to a Timbren axle-less suspension with a four-inch lift. The lift gives the TigerMoth 16 inches of ground clearance and the Mantis 14 inches. The package includes a “Lock ‘N’ Roll” hitch for added flexibility that allows 360-degree rotation and three-axis movement. Both trailers also get Cooper Discoverer AT3 all-terrain tires.
The Cricket trailer, which accommodates two adults and two children, already had an Overland Edition. The Woolly Bear, a cheaper mobile base camp, was designed for off-road use. So the entire Taxa Outdoors lineup can now be purchased ready to hit the trail.
Upgrading to the Overland Edition adds a bit of a premium over Taxa Outdoors’ standard trailers. The Mantis Overland costs $49,950, up $8,000 over the Mantis, and the TigerMoth Overland costs $24,450, a $5,000 premium over the standard TigerMoth. Trailers can be reserved with a $2,000 refundable deposit. Taxa Outdoors is currently offering $50 off on orders placed through their website.
