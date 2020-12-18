Today's Top Stories
Volkswagen’s Sexy Future Electric Car May Win Over the Skeptics

VW has a sleek and sophisticated electric car coming. It should offer nearly 400 miles of range, and you'll be able to get a wagon.

By Tyler Duffy
vw idvizzion concept
Volkswagen

Volkswagen's ID.4 is due to arrive in the U.S. imminently. It's a compact crossover that will start at about the price of an Atlas, one that could be a game-changer for many buyers. It'll soon be followed by the ID.5, which looks to be a fashionable crossover coupe variation of the ID.4. But the vehicle we're excited about as car enthusiasts is the potential ID.6, which should go on sale by 2023.

According to Automotive News, the ID.6 will be a midsize sedan inspired by VW's ID Vizzion concept. There will also be a wagon variant, based on the ID Space Vizzion concept.

It will place a heavy focus on aerodynamics, with an "extremely low" drag coefficient. That means range anxiety won't be a problem; VW reportedly believes the car's slippery shape will let it play in Tesla territory with a WLTP range target of 435 miles — which should translate into the high 300-mile range under EPA testing.

The ID.6 won't be mind-blowingly sporty by EV standards, but still, you can expect it pack about 402 horsepower in top all-wheel-drive spec and accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds. The sedan ID.6 will have similar interior space to VW's full-size Phaeton sedan, but it won't aim to fill that role; instead, it will slot below sedans like the Tesla Model S, the Polestar 2 and the Mercedes EQS.

To VW enthusiasts, a sophisticated midsize sedan/wagon that undercuts the top luxury four-doors with a more reasonable package and price point will sound a lot like what the Passat was in its heyday. The Passat/Arteon is the vehicle this EV will ostensibly replace in Europe in 2023.

And while the new EV probably won't be called the Passat — though the report says VW is not wholly wedded to keeping the ID-number nomenclature — that model will live on in spirit.

