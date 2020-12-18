Volkswagen's ID.4 is due to arrive in the U.S. imminently. It's a compact crossover that will start at about the price of an Atlas, one that could be a game-changer for many buyers. It'll soon be followed by the ID.5, which looks to be a fashionable crossover coupe variation of the ID.4. But the vehicle we're excited about as car enthusiasts is the potential ID.6, which should go on sale by 2023.
It will place a heavy focus on aerodynamics, with an "extremely low" drag coefficient. That means range anxiety won't be a problem; VW reportedly believes the car's slippery shape will let it play in Tesla territory with a WLTP range target of 435 miles — which should translate into the high 300-mile range under EPA testing.
The ID.6 won't be mind-blowingly sporty by EV standards, but still, you can expect it pack about 402 horsepower in top all-wheel-drive spec and accelerate from 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds. The sedan ID.6 will have similar interior space to VW's full-size Phaeton sedan, but it won't aim to fill that role; instead, it will slot below sedans like the Tesla Model S, the Polestar 2 and the Mercedes EQS.
To VW enthusiasts, a sophisticated midsize sedan/wagon that undercuts the top luxury four-doors with a more reasonable package and price point will sound a lot like what the Passat was in its heyday. The Passat/Arteon is the vehicle this EV will ostensibly replace in Europe in 2023.
And while the new EV probably won't be called the Passat — though the report says VW is not wholly wedded to keeping the ID-number nomenclature — that model will live on in spirit.
