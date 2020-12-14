Mercedes-Benz's Electric Car Onslaught Is About to Kick Into High Gear

To the less-informed, it might look like Mercedes-Benz is falling behind some of its competitors when it comes to electric vehicles. Porsche, after all, has launched the Taycan; VW has its new ID.3 and ID.4 models flowing into showrooms; and while BMW's current lineup of EVs is rather slim, it makes up for it with a decent number of plug-in hybrids.

2021, though, looks as though it'll be the year the broader world finally gets the chance to see what Mercedes has been working on. The carmaker has been diligently preparing an onslaught of new electric vehicles for public consumption — not just one or two targeted at popular segments, but an EV equivalent of nearly every category of car and SUV the company currently has on offer, from full-size sedans to compact crossovers. And now, the company says the first results of that onslaught are due to hit the streets within the next few months in rapid succession.