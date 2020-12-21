Today's Top Stories
Toyota's Latest Concept: an Awesome Targa-Top Supra

Toyota just released a "second wave" of custom concepts from 2020's virtual SEMA Show.

By Tyler Duffy
toyota gr supra sport top
Toyota

This year’s 2020 SEMA show happened virtually this year for obvious reasons. But manufacturers still brought their A-game for custom cars.

We should say they are still bringing their A-game. The “virtual show” has had a far looser timeframe than the physical one, which usually happens the first week of November. Ford released its SEMA concepts at a special event weeks after the original show date. Now, Toyota has revealed “a second wave of custom SEMA vehicles”...in late December.

Well, it’s one new concept. Toyota unveiled the 2021 GR Supra Sport Top as a companion to last year’s 2020 GR Supra Heritage Edition. Toyota calls this concept “an open-air tribute to the removable top vehicles of years past.” Two removable roof panels store in the trunk. Toyota also reinforced the frame to maintain structural rigidity.

Along with the 2021 GR Supra Sport Top, the second wave consists of the 2020 GR Supra Heritage Edition and a more prominent billing for the super-cool Tacoma TRD-Sport trailer.

trd sport trailer
Toyota

It’s not clear whether Toyota has plans to convert the GR Supra Sport Top into a open production Supra. SEMA concepts can range from “coming soon to a dealer near you” to “check out this cooky and fanciful idea one of our engineers came up with.” And it’s not sure where the GR Supra Sport Top resides on that spectrum.

However, we know Toyota wants frequent Supra updates. Overwhelming interest could have the open version join “a manual transmission” on the list of things that could come with time, maybe. And the Supra's BMW sibling, the Z4 is offered as a convertible, for whatever that's worth.

