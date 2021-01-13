Today's Top Stories
Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Toyota Tacoma Camper Is Spectacular, But It Won’t Come Cheap

Nevada-based Truckhouse's BCT may be the ultimate Tacoma-based overlanding camper.

By Tyler Duffy
taco camper
Courtesy

Overlanding fans, get ready to drool. Nevada company Truckhouse just unveiled the BCT — a build that converts what may be the ultimate trail-ready truck, the Toyota Tacoma, into the ultimate truck-based all-terrain camper.

Worried about weight? Don't be. Truckhouse uses a single-piece carbon fiber-reinforced composite house designed to, as the company puts it, "perfectly complement the body lines, proportions and utility of the Toyota Tacoma."

Start with either a TRD Sport or TRD Pro Tacoma, then choose your packages. The Stage I package upgrades the Taco with 33-inch tires, a long-travel suspension, an upgraded rear suspension, a reinforced chassis, a fully fabricated rear axle and a dual-swing rear bumper. Stage II and III packages can add 35-inch tires, a high-clearance front bumper, front and rear winches, upgraded front and rear lockers, an air compressor, an extended fuel tank and the ever necessary snorkel.

taco camper
Courtesy
taco camper
Courtesy

The BCT interior features just about everything you would need to live off the grid. It sleeps up to four, thanks to a cabover queen bed and a dinette that converts into a full bed. Other amenities include a galley kitchen with a two-burner stove and oven, a fridge/freezer drawer and a wet bath with a cassette toilet. Natural light is ample, due to the skylight and seven safari-style dual-paned windows. You can add hot fresh and grey water tanks, air conditioning, heated floors and Internet access when you opt for either the Stage II and III package.

Sounds amazing, right? Well, you may want to brace yourself for the cost, which is steep even by camper standards (or maybe reasonable if you were looking at an Earthroamer). The BCT starts $285,000, including the truck. If you want a better version than the access-cab TRD Sport, it will cost more than that.

You'll also need to have your cash at the ready. There are no financing options; the Tacoma must be brand new and paid in full, and you also need a $50,000 non-refundable deposit to reserve a production spot.

