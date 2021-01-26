This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
Now, London-based coachbuilder Neils van Roij Design has just unveiled the finished version of their Breadvan Hommage. It's a shooting brake version of the Ferrari 550 Maranello, styled to look like the original Breadvan. The Ferrari naturally aspirated V12 is about the only thing OEM about the car, other than the windshield.
The car has been given a full re-body in hand-beaten aluminum for the classic bread van shape. It has a bespoke exhaust system and headlights, side louvers and a bubble cut out from the hood to mimic the original's carburetors. The interior is bespoke with milled aluminum gages, a gated shifter and striking blue Alcantara leather seats.
Neils van Roij Design
The Breadvan Hommage is a one-off build. If you're wondering how much it would cost to have an already pricey Ferrari completely worked over by a designer who is eager to discuss his "iterative" clay modeling process, you probably don't have enough to afford it. (That said, you could sort of find the look on the relatively cheap with a used GTC4Lusso.)
