This Custom Ferrari Station Wagon Is Peak Dream Car

This custom build harkens back to Ferrari history, with a hand-beaten aluminum body and sumptuous blue leather.

By Tyler Duffy
ferrari breadvan hommage
Neils van Roij Design

Ferrari builds some of the planet's most spectacular vehicles. However, they aren't known for being particularly practical...unless your job is being a mysteriously well-off Hawaiian private detective. That said, there are exceptions. One of the most memorable cars in the Ferrari lineage is the "Breadvan." It was a custom 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Le Mans racer that ended up with a coincidentally practical shooting brake-style body that looked like... well, a bread van.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Now, London-based coachbuilder Neils van Roij Design has just unveiled the finished version of their Breadvan Hommage. It's a shooting brake version of the Ferrari 550 Maranello, styled to look like the original Breadvan. The Ferrari naturally aspirated V12 is about the only thing OEM about the car, other than the windshield.

The car has been given a full re-body in hand-beaten aluminum for the classic bread van shape. It has a bespoke exhaust system and headlights, side louvers and a bubble cut out from the hood to mimic the original's carburetors. The interior is bespoke with milled aluminum gages, a gated shifter and striking blue Alcantara leather seats.

neils van roij design
Neils van Roij Design

The Breadvan Hommage is a one-off build. If you're wondering how much it would cost to have an already pricey Ferrari completely worked over by a designer who is eager to discuss his "iterative" clay modeling process, you probably don't have enough to afford it. (That said, you could sort of find the look on the relatively cheap with a used GTC4Lusso.)

ferrari breadvan
Neils van Roij Design
ferrari breadvan
Neils van Roij Design

If you can afford it, but Ferraris aren't quite your thing, Neils van Roij Design builds custom Heritage Defenders and exquisite two-door Range Rover conversions.

LEARN MORE

