Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Every product is carefully selected by our editors. If you buy from a link, we may earn a commission.

This Tiny Camper Van Is a Hygge House for the Open Road

German camper startup Vanderer built a "three-room apartment on wheels" within a small van's footprint.

By Tyler Duffy
vanderer interior
Vanderer

Europeans love awesome camper cans, and German startup Vanderer just unveiled what may be the ultimate tiny pop-top one. Their modular van, which they describe as a "three-room apartment on wheels," can transport up to seven, sleep up to four, and converts to a cozy lounge during the day.

vanderer van
Vanderer

Vanderer uses the Citroën Berlingo XL as the base vehicle. It's 187 inches long and 75 inches tall with the roof closed. For perspective, that's about an inch and a half shorter and an inch and a half taller than a four-door Jeep Wrangler.

Related Stories
11 Items You Absolutely Need for Car Camping
The Best Rooftop Tents You Can Buy
The 16 Best Cars to Buy in 2021

When it's time to camp, the rear seats fold to accommodate an L-shaped couch with an eat-in kitchen. The pop-top roof can provide room to stand, as well as a sleeping compartment with an integrated double mattress. The lounge area can fold into another sleeping berth for two more passengers. The sink has a 3.1-gallon water supply, and you can option the van with rooftop solar and a lithium-ion battery.

The modular components slide behind the second row of seats while driving. They can evenbe removed entirely to allow for complete utility from the van when you're not camping.

vanderer van
Vanderer

The Vanderer's base price is €28,990, which converts to a little above $35,000 — fairly reasonable for the camper world. It does not look as though it will be sold in the U.S. anytime soon, as we don't currently get the Berlingo.

However, the Stellantis merger means we live in a world where anything is possible. The Berlingo design also does cross-brand duty for Peugeot, Opel and Vauxhall. We'd rate the prospect of it arriving in the U.S. at some point higher than a new Lancia sports car emerging.

LEARN MORE

Editor's Picks: Best Deals Today

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
$200 $250

$50 OFF (20%)

This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.

READ OUR REVIEW OF AIRPODS PRO

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute
Dyson dyson.com
$480 $550

$70 OFF (13%)

The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.

READ OUR GUIDE TO DYSON VACUUMS

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Headphones
Sony amazon.com
$278 $348

$70 OFF (20%)

Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones. 

READ OUR SONY HEADPHONES GUIDE

United By Blue Salvaged Hemp Blend Mask
United By Blue Salvaged Hemp Blend Mask
$15 $20

$5 OFF (25%)

These cloth masks are more than meets the eye. United By Blue has made them with deadstock fabrics and included a filter slot that fits the brand's Activated Carbon Filters. Plus, for each pack purchased, one will be donated to a Philadelphia resident who is experiencing homelessness. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AFFORDABLE MASKS

Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony X800H 43" Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV
Sony skimresources.com
$448 $598

$150 OFF (33%)

With 4K UHD, you get four times the display power of a 1080p TV. Built in Wi-Fi and Ethernet connectivity allow access to the Google Play store via the TV's Android TV operating system. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST TV DEALS FOR SUPER BOWL SUNDAY 

Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Belkin Wemo WiFi Smart Plug
Wemo skimresources.com
$20 $25

$5 OFF (20%)

This smart plug allows you to control lights, fans and more from your phone or tablet via the free WEMO app or through the major smart ecosystems (Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit).

READ ABOUT 9 GADGETS THAT WON'T LET YOU DOWN IN 2021

Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
Hay About A Lounge 92 Armchair, High Back
skimresources.com
$1,101+ $1,295+

$194+ OFF (15%)

Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE SOFAS AND COUCHES FOR ANY BUDGET

Barbour Luxury Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket
Barbour Luxury Heritage Liddesdale Quilted Jacket
$294 $420

$126 OFF (30%)

If you've been watching The Crown or have been following style moodboards lately, you've surely seen Barbour. The classic hunting brand makes some of the finest harsh-weather garments, bred to excel in the rain soaked British islands. A quilted jacket is an essential layering piece, whether topping off a sweater or under a waxed field jacket. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WAXED JACKETS 

Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt Analog Electric Smoker
Masterbuilt skimresources.com
$97 $150

$53 OFF (35%)

If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going. 

READ OUR BEST GRILLS FOR ANY BUDGET

LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
LectroFan Premium White Noise Sound Machine
Adaptive Sound Technologies amazon.com
$32 $50

$18 OFF (36%)

If sleep has been tough to come by, whether pandemic anxiety-related or otherwise, a noise machine is an excellent way to put your mind and body at ease. Keep one in your bedroom for peaceful nights or in the office for a calming presence throughout the day. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME RELEASES THIS WEEK

J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Garment-dyed Five-pocket Pant
J.Crew 484 Slim-fit Garment-dyed Five-pocket Pant
$50 $98

$48 OFF (48%)

J.Crew knows how to make a wardrobe staple better than anyone. These pants go with anything and come in a bunch of sizes and colors.

READ OUR MOST SHOPPED STYLE GUIDES

Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
Herman Miller Eames Lounge Chair and Ottoman
$5,521 $6,495

$974 OFF (15%)

Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it). 

READ ABOUT THE MOST IMPORTANT MID-CENTURY PIECES TO KNOW

Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
Todd Snyder Italian Herringbone CPO Jacket in French Blue
$101 $398

$297 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (75%)

The CPO jacket is a classic silhouette that never goes out of style. Todd Snyder upgraded this one with premium a cotton-linen Herringbone that will break in and only get better over time. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST STYLE DEALS RIGHT NOW

HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
HDX 38 Gallon Tough Storage Bin
$17 $19

$2 OFF (11%)

Get started on spring cleaning a little early and organize your home with these HDX Storage Bins. They're tough, stackable, and dang cheap.

READ ABOUT ONE OF OUR FAVORITE NEW STORAGE SOLUTIONS

Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
Lululemon Metal Vent Breathe Short Sleeve
$39 $78

$39 OFF (50%)

Four-way stretch, seamless construction, and extreme breathability make this our pick for the best premium workout shirt. It is simple, and simply good. 

READ MORE ABOUT OUR FAVORITE WORKOUT SHIRTS

HOKA x OV Clifton
HOKA x OV Clifton
$104 $140

$36 OFF (25%)

This collab between Outdoor Voices and Hoka One One pairs an award-winning running shoe with OV's sharp eye for design to make a shoe that looks as good as it feels. 

READ OUR TAKE ON WHAT RUNNING GEAR IS WORTH THE MONEY

Osprey Archeon 25
Osprey Archeon 25
$124 $190

$66 OFF (35%)

Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function. 

READ ABOUT OUR FAVORITE BAGS OF 2020

Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane Corduroy Shirt
Everlane everlane.com
$34 $68

$34 OFF (50%)

Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it.

READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS

Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
$150 $180

$30 OFF (17%)

The complete package, this sound bar connects via Bluetooth, has its own subwoofer and passive radiators, is wall-mountable, and can connect via HDMI, optical or AUX connections. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST AUDIO PRODUCTS FROM 2020 

Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex MK1 Aluminum Chronograph 40mm
Timex timex.com
$48 $119

$71 OFF w/ CODE EXTRA20 (60%)

This chronograph re-issue of Timex's original military-style watch has an aluminum 40mm case that provides strength without the weight. If you're looking for a daily knock around with chronograph features, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better deal.

READ OUR GUIDE TO TIMEX WATCHES

UA Sportsmask
UA Sportsmask
$20 $30

$10 OFF W/ PURCHASE OF 2 MASKS (33%)

If you are working out a lot, you're going to need more than one mask. Under Armour has created one of the best sports-specific masks and right now if you buy two you get a great deal. 

READ ABOUT THE BEST MASKS FOR RUNNING

Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
Timex + Todd Snyder Mod Watch in Olive 40mm
$62 $138

$76 OFF W/ CODE SALE30 (55%)

Todd Snyder's collaborations with Timex always hit. Paired with a vintage military-inspired band, this bullseye design is straight from the Timex archives. 

READ THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO MILITARY WATCHES

AeroGarden Harvest
AeroGarden Harvest
$100 $150

$50 OFF W/ CODE FRESH20 (33%)

Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.  

READ ABOUT THE BEST HOME PRODUCTS OF 2020

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From News & Product Releases
Meet the Lighter, Quicker BMW M5 CS
These Are Seiko's First Watch Releases of 2021
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
How to Get Great Wi-Fi, Even in Your Backyard
Buyers Want an Electric F-150 More Than Cybertruck
The All-New Chevy Corvette Z06 Could Debut by July
Help Save Lives by Entering to Win a Dodge Demon
The Cars and Trucks We're Driving This Winter
Check Out This Drool-Worthy Custom Ferrari Wagon
The Jeep Grand Cherokee Will Be a Badass Hybrid
7 of the Best Essential Oils for Diffusers