Tesla's first car, launched back in 2008, was the Tesla Roadster. It was not the greatest car ever made — even Elon Musk called admitted it was a disaster — but the Roadster did signal Tesla's intent to make exciting electric cars.
Musk — who now basically serves as Tesla's PR department since the brand no longer has one — has confirmed the Tesla Roadster won't arrive in 2021. Tesla's goal is to have a drivable prototype on the road this summer, and begin Roadster production sometime in 2022.
If the new Roadster meets the initial specs, it should be even more bonkers than the Model S Plaid. Tesla has claimed it will have a range of 620 miles, a top speed higher than 250 mph (so, faster than an IndyCar hits going around an oval track), and a 0-60 mph time of 1.9 seconds. The price tag should match the performance, coming in north of $200,000.
When it comes to Tesla, perhaps only things we can state with confidence is there will not be a Roadster in showrooms to buy this year — and that, when it does go on sale, it won't be built on a Lotus platform like the first one.
This nearly matches the lowest price we've seen on Apple's premium AirPods. Competition is now fierce in this headphone category, but the quick pairing and native integration with Apple devices still makes the AirPods Pro tough to beat.
Originally a tennis shoe in the 80s, the Killshot 2 has become one of Nike's most coveted kicks. After years of only being available through J.Crew, they are now available in multiple colorways directly from Nike. They sell out almost every time they go on sale, so act fast to get yourself a pair.
Sony's latest and greatest, the WH-1000XM4 features Active Noise Cancelling, an unreal 30 hours of battery life, touch sensor buttons, and wearing detection that pauses playback when they are removed. This is one of the best prices we've seen on this set of headphones.
Is it art? Is it a tv? It is both. The Frame TV from Samsung doubles as wall art when it is off, removing the television eye sore from your home's aesthetic. Ultra thin, these TVs blend in with other furniture and decor while still providing everything you'd want from a QLED Smart TV.
Tax season is upon us. You've probably been eyeballing your W-2s or 1099s in the past few weeks, cringing at the idea of diving in. TurboTax can make that a little bit easier for you, ensuring that you get as much back as possible.
With more and more fitness being done from home, you need to have a mat to soften the surface, keep yourself from slipping and protect your floors. Getting a mat at 50% off is a steal, and REI is only marking it down for a day.
These sell out just about every time Huckberry puts them back up on the site, so it is super rare to get them on sale. Featuring Half Dome, Denali, Mt. Rainer, and Mt. Whitney, these are a great gift or addition to your own glass collection.
To get the deal you have to buy two, but, in this case, doubling up is ideal. Not only does it sanitize your phone without liquid or heat, but it charges your phone while it is doing it. This makes it perfect for your bedside, home desk, or kitchen counter.
W&P Design makes stylish alternatives to single-use plastics, including this handsome travel mug. Crafted from durable ceramic and wrapped with silicone, this mug stays cool to the touch and is more durable than a standard ceramic mug.
The V10 used to be Dyson's top-tier stick vacuum, but it was eventually replaced by the slightly more powerful (and much more expensive) V11. This makes the V10 a great value, as it's usually $150 less than the V11. Thanks to this sale, it's even a better value than the V11 right now.
Hay is currently having a 15% off sale, featuring sofas, lounge chairs, and coffee tables. This is one of our favorite chairs; it has a high back for comfortable lounging and comes in multiple colors and materials, allowing you to customize to fit your space.
Faribault Woolen Mill has been making some of the finest wool pieces for well over a century, but, even with all of that experience, sometimes things don't come out perfect. The untrained eye is unlikely to spot the difference, but the pros at Faribault have meticulous standards. Thankfully, they still give us the chance to buy these factory seconds at a great price.
If you're looking to get a smoker but don't have the space for a full-sized grill and don't want to fuss with gas or wood, this electric smoker is an excellent option. With a removable wood chip tray, built-in thermostat and 1,800 watt heating element for even, consistent smoking, it has everything you need to get going.
This book is the essential guide to 20th Century architecture, featuring everyone from Frank Lloyd Wright to Shigeru Ban. If you're looking for a coffee table book that you actually want to flip through, this is it.
Not only is this one of the most versatile packs around, it eschews some of the "ugly" features on a standard outdoor pack for a look that is actually super stylish. We welcome an outdoor pack that values both style and function.
Everlane does basics extremely well — it's kind of Everlane's thing. The brand's 18-wale corduroy fabric shirt is a great option for the winter months and at half off you truly cannot beat it. READ OUR GUIDE TO CORDUROY SHIRTS
Yamaha SR-C20A Compact Sound Bar with Built-in Subwoofer and Bluetooth
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io