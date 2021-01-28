Everything You Need to Know About the New Tesla Model S

Tesla operates more like a tech company than an automotive one, so normal industry language about "mid-cycle refreshes" does not apply; the company generally rolls out updates and changes whenever it wants, usually with little warning.

On January 27th, however, Tesla revealed that it has given its flagship Model S its most substantive upgrade since it went into production. The company claims the Model S is now the world's most aerodynamic production car. It received a much-needed interior overhaul, and added more range.

Here are the four biggest things you need to know about the new Model S.