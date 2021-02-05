This Stunning Lifted Chevy K5 Proves the Blazer is the New Bronco

If you frequent this site, you’re no doubt familiar with vintage Land Rover Defenders and Ford Broncos and the insane sums people pay for resto-modded versions of them. But you might not know that the Chevy K5 Blazer, specifically the 1969–1975 models that offered a convertible top, is fast joining their ranks.
Before 2020, no K5 Blazer had sold for more than $50,000 on Bring a Trailer. Since Jan 1, 2020, 15 have sold for more than $50,000 —and three have gone north of $100,000. In fact, the third of the six-figure auctions is still live, and this particular Blazer is exquisite.
Phoenix-based Hogie Shine's has overhauled a 1969 K5 Blazer. They took a "better than the original" approach with great attention to detail. Visually, it’s stunning. It had a body-off two-tone repaint in Toyota Quicksand and Mercedes Cirrus White with added chrome trim. The interior may be even more incredible with drool-worthy Carrara Tan upholstery with Dixxon flannel inserts and blue contrast stitching on the seats.
Besides the looks, pretty much every facet of making it pleasant to drive in 2020 has been taken care of. It has a new 6.0-liter V8 with a four-speed automatic and an Atlas two-stick transfer case. It uses a new leaf suspension with Fox 2.0 shocks and 37-inch BF Goodrich Mud-terrain tires. It has power steering, extra sound-deadening installation and revamped sound and HVAC systems. Hogie Shine’s also added a custom-fabricated roll bar for safety. Even the refurbished white top got new gas struts.
As of this writing, the bidding is at $115,000, though there’s still time for a late flurry to push it into second place all-time for a BaT Blazer auction. If prices continue to rise for these, Chevy may regret wasting the Blazer nameplate on a road-going crossover.
