Want a Custom Vintage Land Rover Defender? Here Are the Brands You Should Know

It's hard to match the charm of a classic Land Rover Defender, especially when it has been endowed with more love than its creators ever intended.

By Tyler Duffy
ecd defender project alpinist
ECD

We love the new Land Rover Defender here at Gear Patrol, but it’s hard to match the charm of the old one — especially when it's been pored over from the frame up, finished with the finest materials and endowed with far more hands-on love than its designers ever intended.

If you’re looking to build a custom Defender, there are several U.S.-based companies that specialize in importing European vehicles and converting them into your modern dream SUV. (For a substantial price, of course).

Check out the vintage Land Rover Defender brands to know below.

Arkonik
arkonik defender gear patrol slide 05
Arkonik

Arkonik is a British-based company specializing in frame-off (i.e. as complete as they get) restorations of European Defenders for the North American market. They've produced such stunning builds as the SoCal D90 and Switchback 110.

LEARN MORE

ECD Automotive Design
land rover defender 110 ecd project neo gear patrol slide 1
ECD Automotive Design

Florida-based E.C.D. Automotive Design, formerly East Coast Defender, may be the biggest name in American Land Rover restoration. They specialize in beefed-up, luxed-out custom builds like the overlanding-ready Project Invictus.

LEARN MORE

Heritage Driven
heritage america land rover defender
Heritage America Defender

New Mexico-based Heritage Driven offers endless customization options, whether you're looking for a modern-but-classic-looking Defender or a Baja-ready trophy truck.

LEARN MORE

HHH Heritage
hh heritage land rover defender
HH Heritage

Chicago-based HHH Heritage specializes in giving Europe-sourced Defenders a "second act," whether that's with a light refresh or a frame-up custom rebuild.

LEARN MORE

Himalaya
himalaya defender 70th landscape 2
Himalaya

South-Carolina based Himalaya specializes in Defender restorations, whether that's super-powerful heavily modernized versions or traditional builds that are as close to buying a new classic Defender as you can get in the U.S.

LEARN MORE

North America Overland
north america overland
North America Overland

Connecticut-based North America Overland specializes in producing better-than-new restorations of Defenders and older Series II models.

LEARN MORE

Osprey Custom Cars
osprey defender
Kelly Edwards Anchored in Love LLC

North Carolina-based Osprey Custom Cars builds cutting-edge Defender 90/110/130 builds, using galvanized chassis and LS-swapped engines.

LEARN MORE

Overfinch
overfinch land rover defender gear patrol slide 04
Overfinch

Overfinch is a tuner that claims to produce the "ultimate expression" of Land Rovers. They do elaborate and intricate builds of pretty much every Land Rover model — including the classic Defender.

LEARN MORE

Safari HP
safari hp land rover defender
Safari HP

Orlando-based Safari HP does everything from frame-up cumplete custom rebuilds to à la carte upgrades.

LEARN MORE

Twisted Automotive
twisted defender
Twisted Automotive

This English-based firm recently expanded to North America, bringing with it impeccably-made custom Defenders powered by both GM V8s and electric motors.

LEARN MORE

