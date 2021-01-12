We love the new Land Rover Defender here at Gear Patrol, but it’s hard to match the charm of the old one — especially when it's been pored over from the frame up, finished with the finest materials and endowed with far more hands-on love than its designers ever intended.

If you’re looking to build a custom Defender, there are several U.S.-based companies that specialize in importing European vehicles and converting them into your modern dream SUV. (For a substantial price, of course).

Check out the vintage Land Rover Defender brands to know below.