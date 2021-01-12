Want a Custom Vintage Land Rover Defender? Here Are the Brands You Should Know
It's hard to match the charm of a classic Land Rover Defender, especially when it has been endowed with more love than its creators ever intended.
If you’re looking to build a custom Defender, there are several U.S.-based companies that specialize in importing European vehicles and converting them into your modern dream SUV. (For a substantial price, of course).
Check out the vintage Land Rover Defender brands to know below.
Arkonik is a British-based company specializing in frame-off (i.e. as complete as they get) restorations of European Defenders for the North American market. They've produced such stunning builds as the SoCal D90 and Switchback 110.
Florida-based E.C.D. Automotive Design, formerly East Coast Defender, may be the biggest name in American Land Rover restoration. They specialize in beefed-up, luxed-out custom builds like the overlanding-ready Project Invictus.
New Mexico-based Heritage Driven offers endless customization options, whether you're looking for a modern-but-classic-looking Defender or a Baja-ready trophy truck.
Chicago-based HHH Heritage specializes in giving Europe-sourced Defenders a "second act," whether that's with a light refresh or a frame-up custom rebuild.
South-Carolina based Himalaya specializes in Defender restorations, whether that's super-powerful heavily modernized versions or traditional builds that are as close to buying a new classic Defender as you can get in the U.S.
Connecticut-based North America Overland specializes in producing better-than-new restorations of Defenders and older Series II models.
North Carolina-based Osprey Custom Cars builds cutting-edge Defender 90/110/130 builds, using galvanized chassis and LS-swapped engines.
Overfinch is a tuner that claims to produce the "ultimate expression" of Land Rovers. They do elaborate and intricate builds of pretty much every Land Rover model — including the classic Defender.
Orlando-based Safari HP does everything from frame-up cumplete custom rebuilds to à la carte upgrades.
This English-based firm recently expanded to North America, bringing with it impeccably-made custom Defenders powered by both GM V8s and electric motors.
