There are sports cars, and then there are Porsche 911s. While the world is rich in high-performance vehicles these days, few have the legacy that Porsche's icon does — and even those that can compare in history have trouble matching the 911 when it comes to Germanic dependability, all-around ease of use and sheer performance.

While everyone certainly has their own personal preferences when it comes to which 911 is the best – stick shift versus PDK, coupe versus cabrio versus targa, etc. — you could make a very easy case that, as of this moment, the Porsche 911 Turbo S is the best version of the Neun elf ever made. It's a luxurious gran turismo with ample room for two people and their luggage that can cruise comfortably through any type of weather and a track-crushing speed machine capable of blitzing from 0 to 60 miles per hour in 2.2 seconds and lap road courses faster than your Lamborghini Huracan Performantes, Ford GTs and Porsche 918 Spyders.

Yet while the 911 Turbo S makes hypercar performance accessible at a sub-supercar price, that $204,850 starting price is still a fair bit more than many of us are looking to spend on a car. Luckily, however...we can enter to win one through Omaze.

Right now, the charity-supporting site is offering a sweepstakes that will put a very sexy GT Silver 911 Turbo S coupe in one lucky winner's driveway. Inside, you'll find an interior draped with fancy brown leather and all the in-car niceties you could ever really need — as well as $20,000 in cash. (Well, the cash probably isn't literally sitting inside the car when you win it, but you know what we mean.)

Then again, maybe it is. Omaze

Even if you don't wind up with that Porsche parked in the driveway, you can sleep well knowing your money goes towards a good cause. The sweepstakes is being held to raise money to support the International Medical Corps, by way of Charities Aid Foundation of America. IMC provides aid to disaster victims all around the world, offering both physical and mental health help in ways from sending staff to help directly to supplying much-needed health materiel.

So, in a nutshell: your entry into the sweepstakes will help people doing good work all around the world, and just might wind up putting one amazing Porsche in your driveway. Seems like there's no reason not to enter.

