Subaru and Toyota May Join Forces on an AWD Hot Hatch, Report Says

Of all the rumors that come across our desk, we're hoping this one is true more than most. As surfaced by Road & Track, Japanese outlet BestCarWeb is reporting that Subaru is co-developing a new hot hatchback with Toyota.

The new vehicle will be similar to the Impreza in size, and have an all-wheel-drive system that's distinct from the outstanding new GR Yaris. The report expects the hatchback to slot below the WRX, and for Subaru to unveil it in November 2022. Subaru may use the vehicle to return to top-level WRC rallying.

The Australian site CarsGuide says the hatchback should get a version of Subaru's turbocharged 2.4-liter boxer, with an output somewhere between 227 and 288 hp. That would slot the vehicle below the next-generation WRX, which expected to have 300 hp. It would line it up to compete nicely with hot hatches like the new Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI and the Hyundai Veloster N.

Details given about Toyota's involvement are a bit murky. Toyota owns 20 percent of Subaru; the brands have collaborated on the 86 / BRZ project, and are working on an electric crossover for Europe. Toyota has already strongly hinted that it's currently working on a GR-branded hot hatch for the American market; it's not clear whether Subaru's new hatch would be a twin, share components or be a separate project.

It's been a while since we saw a new AWD performance car from Subaru; the current-gen WRX went into production in 2014. But with the new BRZ already revealed, the new WRX arriving soon and this hot hatch potentially coming down the road, that would be three new hot Subarus launching within a couple of years. We can't wait to drive them.

