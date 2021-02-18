We know now that the vehicle has a name: Project Sandbox. It will be based on the 911 Turbo S model of the 992-generation Porsche 911. MPG will sell 40 examples in total, with the initial 10 designated as "launch edition" models; said launch edition models have already reportedly sold out.
In addition to the bespoke carbon fiber body designed by Alan Derosier, MPG is partnering with another famed Porsche tuner, RUF Automobile, to give Project Sandbox a modified version of the 992-gen Turbo's engine. The "Powered by RUF" engine will put out 750-plus horsepower — 100-plus hp more than the standard 911 Turbo S— and 686 lb-ft of torque. MPG and RUF will also offer the standalone engine upgrade for conventional Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S models.
More exciting: Project Sandbox is expected to arrive very soon. MPG will unveil its off-road 911 this spring, with vehicles set to enter production later this year.
There's no mention of how much the Project Sandbox builds will cost. However, we imagine these cars will be in the "if that's even a remote concern for you, you probably can't afford it" luxury realm. After all, the stock 911 Turbo S starts at $203,500.
