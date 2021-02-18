Gemballa is one of the most iconic names in custom Porsches. Famed tuner Uwe Gemballa's company has been building 911s in Germany since the 1980s, but his son, Marc Philipp Gemballa, has recently started his own Porsche modification firm — cleverly named Marc Philipp Gemballa GmbH. And we've just learned a lot more about the top-secret Porsche 959-inspired off-road 911 the company is working on.



We know now that the vehicle has a name: Project Sandbox. It will be based on the 911 Turbo S model of the 992-generation Porsche 911. MPG will sell 40 examples in total, with the initial 10 designated as "launch edition" models; said launch edition models have already reportedly sold out.



In addition to the bespoke carbon fiber body designed by Alan Derosier, MPG is partnering with another famed Porsche tuner, RUF Automobile, to give Project Sandbox a modified version of the 992-gen Turbo's engine. The "Powered by RUF" engine will put out 750-plus horsepower — 100-plus hp more than the standard 911 Turbo S— and 686 lb-ft of torque. MPG and RUF will also offer the standalone engine upgrade for conventional Porsche 911 Turbo and Turbo S models.



More exciting: Project Sandbox is expected to arrive very soon. MPG will unveil its off-road 911 this spring, with vehicles set to enter production later this year.

There's no mention of how much the Project Sandbox builds will cost. However, we imagine these cars will be in the "if that's even a remote concern for you, you probably can't afford it" luxury realm. After all, the stock 911 Turbo S starts at $203,500.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io