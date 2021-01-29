Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Fitness Apps of 2021
2
Everything You Missed at CES 2021
3
Tips to Help You Be More Productive in 2021
4
Who Owns Your Favorite Watch Brand?
5
6 Weird Knives That Are New for 2021

Want a Custom Vintage Porsche? Here Are the Companies You Should Know

Whether you're looking for an exquisite work of art or a badass off-roader, these Porsche modifiers can build exactly what you want.

By Tyler Duffy
singer porsche gear patrol feature
Chandler Bondurant

The Porsche 911 is an icon in the automotive world — indeed, perhaps the biggest in that world. While you can’t fault how Porsche builds them, everyone has their particular taste in 911. Resto-modding them into unique custom builds has become extremely popular; and, like the Land Rover Defender, there are a relative lot of them, so irrevocably altering one to your fantasy spec is not necessarily an act of blasphemy. And there are plenty of other Porsches out there with less-fabled backgrounds that you can play with to your heart's content, as well.

As a result, a custom Porsche can be whatever you want it to be. Utterly exquisite work of art based on the 964-generation 911? High-riding off-road rally car? Something with extreme bodywork? Porsche tuners can build almost literally whatever you want...especially if you’re willing to pay well into the six figures for it.

So whether you’re looking to build your custom 911 or just want to lurk and fawn over them like the rest of us, here are the big names in the world of turning Porsches into custom dream machines.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Singer Vehicle Design
singerporschelead
Chandler Bondurant

Los-Angeles-based Singer Vehicle Design is considered the créme-de-la-créme of Porsche restoration. And their “engaging, jewel-like” custom creations, based on the air-cooled 964-generation 911s of 1989 to 1994, have price tags to match.

LEARN MORE

RUF Automobile
rufctr4 1
RUF Automobile

German-based RUF has been modifying Porsches for decades. While they can do exquisite, faithful restorations, they are best known for building custom supercars on Porsche platforms using carbon monocoque chassis.

LEARN MORE

RAUH-Welt BEGRIFF (RWB)
rwb rotana gear patrol amb
RWB

RWB is a Japanese Porsche modification shop founded by Akira Nakai. Their designs fuse Japanese and European tuning, with their calling card being extreme, visually stunning custom body modifications.

LEARN MORE

Emory Motorsports
emory porsche 356 gear patrol sldie 02
Emory Motorsports

California-based Emory is known for their stunning outlaw versions of the Porsche 356, which hew as traditional as possible in appearance but provide an injection of modern performance beneath the sheet metal by using modern parts and a proprietary four-cylinder engine.

LEARN MORE

Russell Built Fabrication
tj russell has turned a 964 series porsche 911 into a 365 hp safari 911 with 135 inches of travel in back and custom built pieces throughout
Russell Built Fabrication

Russell Built creates Baja 911s based on the 964-generation 911. Their premise is building what would have happened if Porsche had kept up its off-road racing development into the 1990s.

LEARN MORE

A Definitive Ranking of Blue Porsche 911s
porsche 911
Porsche

No car has benefitted from Porsche’s Eifel 65 tendencies more than the 911. Ever since it started rolling off the line in ’63, the car has felt like it was meant to be coated in blue paint.

LEARN MORE

Gunther Werks
gunther werks porsche
Ted Seven aka Ted7

California-based Gunther Werks builds the “what if money was no object” version of the 993-generation 911, made from 1994 to 1998. Their custom builds of the last air-cooled model incorporate as much modern RS-inspired technology as possible, while still retaining the 993’s character.

LEARN MORE

Gemballa
gemballa porsche
Gemballa

Gemballa is a German company founded by famed Porsche tuner Uwe Gemballa that has been modifying cars since the 1980s. Creations run the full gamut from hyper-performance 911 Turbos to badass off-roading 911 concepts.

LEARN MORE

Marc Philipp Gemballa
marc phillip gemballa porsche
Marc Phillip Gemballa

Marc Philipp Gemballa was founded by, yes, Marc Philipp Gemballa, Uwe's son. The company is reportedly working on a Porsche 959-inspired off-road capable 911.

LEARN MORE

The Keen Project

Racecar driver Leh Keen started the Keen Project in 2019. He takes a different approach from most tuners, building one-off Safari 911s meant to be used — and withstand plenty of abuse.

LEARN MORE

Paul Stephens
paul stephens porsche 911
Paul Stephens

Paul Stephens is a British tuner that builds bespoke “AutoArt” versions of the 911. They're also making a limited run of Le Mans Classic Clubsport builds, which fuse classic looks with modern tech.

LEARN MORE

The Complete Porsche Buying Guide: Every Model, Explained
porsche taycan
Porsche

Once known just for its sports cars, Porsche now produces a wide variety of coupes, convertibles, SUVs and sedans.

LEARN MORE

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Used & Vintage Cars
Check Out This Drool-Worthy Custom Ferrari Wagon
All the Automotive News You Missed This Week
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Himalaya + Taylor Stitch = One Amazing Land Rover
The Cool (and Uncool) Cars Driven by Presidents
6 Cool Foreign Cars You Can Finally Import
Custom Land Rover Defenders: The Brands to Know
The 10 Most Popular Used Cars in America
This Vintage Suburban Camper Could Be All Yours
The 5 Most Important Cadillacs Ever Made
5 Used Cars That Make You Look Rich for $20,000