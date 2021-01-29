Want a Custom Vintage Porsche? Here Are the Companies You Should Know
Whether you're looking for an exquisite work of art or a badass off-roader, these Porsche modifiers can build exactly what you want.
The Porsche 911 is an icon in the automotive world — indeed, perhaps the biggest in that world. While you can’t fault how Porsche builds them, everyone has their particular taste in 911. Resto-modding them into unique custom builds has become extremely popular; and, like the Land Rover Defender, there are a relative lot of them, so irrevocably altering one to your fantasy spec is not necessarily an act of blasphemy. And there are plenty of other Porsches out there with less-fabled backgrounds that you can play with to your heart's content, as well.
As a result, a custom Porsche can be whatever you want it to be. Utterly exquisite work of art based on the 964-generation 911? High-riding off-road rally car? Something with extreme bodywork? Porsche tuners can build almost literally whatever you want...especially if you’re willing to pay well into the six figures for it.
So whether you’re looking to build your custom 911 or just want to lurk and fawn over them like the rest of us, here are the big names in the world of turning Porsches into custom dream machines.
Los-Angeles-based Singer Vehicle Design is considered the créme-de-la-créme of Porsche restoration. And their “engaging, jewel-like” custom creations, based on the air-cooled 964-generation 911s of 1989 to 1994, have price tags to match.
German-based RUF has been modifying Porsches for decades. While they can do exquisite, faithful restorations, they are best known for building custom supercars on Porsche platforms using carbon monocoque chassis.
RWB is a Japanese Porsche modification shop founded by Akira Nakai. Their designs fuse Japanese and European tuning, with their calling card being extreme, visually stunning custom body modifications.
California-based Emory is known for their stunning outlaw versions of the Porsche 356, which hew as traditional as possible in appearance but provide an injection of modern performance beneath the sheet metal by using modern parts and a proprietary four-cylinder engine.
Russell Built creates Baja 911s based on the 964-generation 911. Their premise is building what would have happened if Porsche had kept up its off-road racing development into the 1990s.
No car has benefitted from Porsche’s Eifel 65 tendencies more than the 911. Ever since it started rolling off the line in ’63, the car has felt like it was meant to be coated in blue paint.
California-based Gunther Werks builds the “what if money was no object” version of the 993-generation 911, made from 1994 to 1998. Their custom builds of the last air-cooled model incorporate as much modern RS-inspired technology as possible, while still retaining the 993’s character.
Gemballa is a German company founded by famed Porsche tuner Uwe Gemballa that has been modifying cars since the 1980s. Creations run the full gamut from hyper-performance 911 Turbos to badass off-roading 911 concepts.
Marc Philipp Gemballa was founded by, yes, Marc Philipp Gemballa, Uwe's son. The company is reportedly working on a Porsche 959-inspired off-road capable 911.
Paul Stephens is a British tuner that builds bespoke “AutoArt” versions of the 911. They're also making a limited run of Le Mans Classic Clubsport builds, which fuse classic looks with modern tech.
