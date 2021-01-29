The Porsche 911 is an icon in the automotive world — indeed, perhaps the biggest in that world. While you can’t fault how Porsche builds them, everyone has their particular taste in 911. Resto-modding them into unique custom builds has become extremely popular; and, like the Land Rover Defender, there are a relative lot of them, so irrevocably altering one to your fantasy spec is not necessarily an act of blasphemy. And there are plenty of other Porsches out there with less-fabled backgrounds that you can play with to your heart's content, as well.

As a result, a custom Porsche can be whatever you want it to be. Utterly exquisite work of art based on the 964-generation 911? High-riding off-road rally car? Something with extreme bodywork? Porsche tuners can build almost literally whatever you want...especially if you’re willing to pay well into the six figures for it.

So whether you’re looking to build your custom 911 or just want to lurk and fawn over them like the rest of us, here are the big names in the world of turning Porsches into custom dream machines.