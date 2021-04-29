Today's Top Stories
The New Chevy Corvette Z06 May Hit the Production Line Soon

The new Z06 is about to enter pre-production, a source claims — and it'll boast a wider body.

By Tyler Duffy
2020 chevrolet corvette stingray
Chevrolet

The all-new C8-generation Chevrolet Corvette Stringray has been out for a while now (and racking up awards. Next up for launch should be the Z06 version. It's expected to feature a 5.5-liter naturally aspirated flat-plane V8 derived from Corvette's C8.R race car, with what could be a world-record amount of power for that sort of motor —think more than 600 horsepower. Now, the latest rumors have suggested the Z06 may be moving significantly closer to production in the coming weeks.

As spotted by CarBuzz, a co-founder and admin of the messageboard Mid-Engine Corvette Forum recently posted that Chevy would be soon inserting Corvette Z06 N50s into the production line alongside 2021 Stingrays at GM's Bowling Green Assembly plant. The "N" is for the 2022 model year, and the "50" means they are pre-production prototypes, which would then be used for a final round of testing.

The post notes that one of the factors being tested will be how the line handles the Z06's widebody design. Reportedly, it boasts side scoops about 5/8 of an inch wider than the Stingray, thus making it at least 1.25 inches wider in total than the base car The source for the post described the look as "exciting."

GM had to delay several upcoming vehicles, including the Corvette Z06, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A reported leak from earlier this year suggested GM was lining up a summer reveal for the 2022 Corvette Z06 by July at the latest, which would line up with a delay of about six months we saw with other vehicles.

Of course, as those excited for the Ford Bronco will understand, a reveal does not necessarily mean the new vehicle is imminent. The Corvette Z06 may not hit dealers until late 2020 or early 2021.

