Is GM Planning an Electric Corvette SUV? Here's What We Know

One of those shadowy vehicles wound up grabbing more attention than the rest, however. Can we zoom and enhance on the center-right side of the image?
General Motors
A little closer, on the SUV in the very back:
General Motors
Why...that crossover kind of looks like it might be related to the Corvette, doesn't it?
Here's what we know so far.
The hidden SUV has Corvette-like design cues
Granted, there's never been a Corvette SUV before, so we have no idea what one should look like — but this vehicle would seem to fit the bill. Apparent allusions to the C8 'Vette abound: the LED running lights have a similar angle and shape, while the little we can make out of the front fascia — which seems to feature a wide mouth-like grille mounted low and smaller air intakes on either side — are distinctly C8-like, as is the textured hood.
There’s a bit of a resemblance, right?
General Motors
General Motors seems to say it's a Buick
As Roadshow pointed out, however, GM vice president of global design Michael Simcoe (the man seen in front of the phalanx of EVs in the image above) suggested both of the non-Cadillac crossovers over his right shoulder were Buicks.
Of course, we have no idea what the future of Buick's design language will be, but it's safe to say that this vehicle doesn't share much of a visual resemblance to the brand's current lineup, as seen below.
Do any of these resemble the mystery crossover to you?
Buick
Indeed, the only detail of the design we can make out that doesn't look particularly 'Vette-y is the kink in the window trim between the C- and D-pillars, which reminds us of nothing so much as the treatment in that area on the Bolt...which is, of course, a Chevy.
There's a lot of evidence an electric Corvette (of some sort) is coming
Is anything left to be said about the Eames chair? This is one of the most iconic pieces of furniture to come out of the 20th century and is a must-have for any furniture aficionados (if you can afford it).
The Jabra Elite Active 65t are sports-focused headphones (IP56) with better great sound quality for listening to music and taking calls. Also compatible with Siri, Alexa or Google Assistant, this is one of our top picks for sports-focused earbuds.
Keep an eye on your home from anywhere with these surveillance cameras from Google Nest. 24/7 motion and sound alerts are pushed to the free Nest app, giving you the ease of mind you expect from a security system.
This humidifier brings a cool mist to whichever room you need it and can diffuse essential oils if you want to add a scent. It comes with a remote, 12-hour timer, and clean tank technology to prevent the build-up of mold and mildew.
Whether you want to move some of your most frequently used herbs indoors or don't have space outside for a garden, the AeroGarden Harvest is a perfect solution, with clearance for up to a foot of growth and room for 6 plants that grow five times faster than soil.
The standard when it comes to stovetop espresso makers, the Bialetti Moka pot has been a staple in Italian cafes and bars for decades. If you want the strength and concentration of espresso but don't want an expensive machine, this is what you need.
Finding a good mask to run in can be difficult — gaiters can fall down and most masks are too warm once you get going. Asics has solved the problem, making a mask with excellent ventilation and straps while still protecting you and others from respiratory droplets.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io