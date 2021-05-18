Ford F-150 Lightning: Here's Our First Look at Ford's Electric Truck

Ford is reviving the F-150 Lightning name. But instead of the super-high-performance V8 of yore, the new F-150 Lightning moniker will grace Ford's all-new, all-electric version of its full-size pickup due to arrive next year. We can now show you what it's going to look like, a bit earlier than anticipated.

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Here’s Bill Ford welcoming @POTUS



And a shot of the F-150 Lightning behind him. (Third from right) pic.twitter.com/e15oTY2p56 — Michael Martinez (@MikeMartinez_AN) May 18, 2021

President Biden was in Dearborn visiting the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. And Ford, not missing the high-profile opportunity, placed the new F-150 Lightning electric truck in the backdrop of the president's speech (third from the right in silver). Ford's official F-150 Lightning reveal on its YouTube channel is scheduled for 9:30 pm ET on May 19.

Measuring by sheer scale, the F-150 Lightning may end up being the most important EV released to date. The F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 40 years. And the F-Series alone generates $42 billion in yearly revenue, around as much as McDonalds and Netflix — combined.

NICHOLAS KAMM Getty Images

Ford has not confirmed many F-150 Lightning details yet — at least that we can share with you. But Ford CEO Jim Farley has compared the new truck to game-changers like the Model T and the Mustang in the Ford realm and the Prius and Model 3 for efficiency. Ford has noted that the new truck will be quicker than the original F-150 Lightning, be capable of powering a home during an outage and be capable of over-the-air software updates. Ford also told the president the battery pack weighs 1,800 pounds.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io