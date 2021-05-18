Ford F-150 Lightning: Here's Our First Look at Ford's Electric Truck

Ford is reviving the F-150 Lightning name. But instead of the super-high-performance V8 of yore, the new F-150 Lightning moniker will grace Ford's all-new, all-electric version of its full-size pickup due to arrive next year. We can now show you what it's going to look like, a bit earlier than anticipated.
President Biden was in Dearborn visiting the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center. And Ford, not missing the high-profile opportunity, placed the new F-150 Lightning electric truck in the backdrop of the president's speech (third from the right in silver). Ford's official F-150 Lightning reveal on its YouTube channel is scheduled for 9:30 pm ET on May 19.
Measuring by sheer scale, the F-150 Lightning may end up being the most important EV released to date. The F-Series has been the best-selling vehicle in the U.S. for nearly 40 years. And the F-Series alone generates $42 billion in yearly revenue, around as much as McDonalds and Netflix — combined.
Ford has not confirmed many F-150 Lightning details yet — at least that we can share with you. But Ford CEO Jim Farley has compared the new truck to game-changers like the Model T and the Mustang in the Ford realm and the Prius and Model 3 for efficiency. Ford has noted that the new truck will be quicker than the original F-150 Lightning, be capable of powering a home during an outage and be capable of over-the-air software updates. Ford also told the president the battery pack weighs 1,800 pounds.