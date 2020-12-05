The era of electric cars isn't coming; it's already here. Though they still make up a small portion of the new car market, EVs are where the action is when it comes to the exciting realms of vehicular development. No longer are they battery-powered compliance cars or subcompact shuttles for the crunchy granola set; today's electric vehicles come in a broad range of sizes, shapes and prices.

Still, while Tesla may have carved out a solid niche as purveyor of cutting-edge automobiles, Porsche has redefined sport sedans and Audi and Jaguar have whipped up stylish crossovers that feel imported from the future, the next few years will be the ones that truly open up the electric vehicle market. So to keep tabs on all the cool new EVs coming down the pike, we've put together this roundup of the ones we know about that have us most excited. You won't find plug-in hybrids or hydrogen-powered fuel cell cars or anything like that here; we're just talking about pure electric vehicles, the kind that only get power from a plug and wouldn't know what to do with liquid fuel if they had it dumped on their hoods.

(Note: the years in the story below refer to the year the vehicle is expected to go on sale, not the model year — hence why they come at the end of the vehicle name, and are in parenthesis.)